“Going to see Rooster in the final with flip flops on his toe”; Wizard doesn’t forgive and lets go of the verb

“Mago” was present on social networks in support of Verdão and did not put up with the jeers of the band’s presenter, fanatical fan of Galo

the fan of palm trees got an earful with coach Abel Ferreira after his uninspired performance in the first leg of the Libertadores semifinal. Without giving a single submission to Everson’s goal, Verdão was tied 0-0 with Atletico-MG at Allianz Parque and everything will be decided next week at Mineirão. A new equality, but with goals, leads Palestra to the tournament decision for the second consecutive year.

Although the 0-0 draw was not a disastrous result, as Libertadores was still under the criteria of an away goal, Abel’s strategy was too surprising. Even though the defensive system was not leaked at home, the attack was negligible. Dudu, Raphael Veiga, Rony and Luiz Adriano didn’t even create an opportunity. And there are already fans of Rooster already singing victory on the other side.

The host Milton Neves, fanatical supporter of Atlético-MG, already puts his heart club in the final in Montevideo. First, in the UOL Sport, the columnist did not spare criticism of the Portuguese coach. “Not even União São João de Araras would play against the powerful PSG with as much fear as Porco had against Galo. A shameful performance”.

Behold, Valdivia, the same one who defended Palmeiras, didn’t like Milton Neves’ analysis at all and provoked it in one of the comments. “Milton Neves, kiss my (lollipop emoji) here you go”. On Twitter, the presenter of Terceiro Tempo took it as a joke and insisted on guaranteeing the Galo in the final. “Kkkkkkkk, he’s mad that he’s going to be eliminated and he’ll be able to see Rooster in the final with the flip flop on his finger”, countered.

And it all ended up in a bet. “Hello, Valdivia, a dinner at Barbacoa or at Rancho Português where the Galo detonates your pig. If you win, I’ll wear Palmeiras’ shirt in Terceiro Tempo. And with you as a guest. You and Dudu, my neighbor”, called Milton. Will the Wizard take it as a joke or respond in kind?

It is worth following this dispute outside the four lines. On the field, Palmeiras has the derby against Corinthians, next Saturday (25th) at the Neo Química Arena for the Brazilian Championship. On the following Tuesday (28), the decisive game against Galo no Mineirão with the presence of the public.