Gol announces purchase of ‘electric flying cars’ for Brazil

Gol will also surrender to electric mobility and this week announced its intention to buy and/or lease 250 electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL), also known as ‘electric flying car’.

The airline’s forecast is to start operations in this mode in Brazil in mid-2025. The fleet will consist of aircraft VA-X4 eVTOL, developed by the British Vertical Aerospace, considered one of the most advanced models for the segment, while the management of vehicles and leasing will be in charge of the Irish company Avolon.



4 Photos

*Embraer is also working on the development of its eVTOL ‘electric flying car’

The VA-X4 ‘electric flying car’ can fly at a maximum speed of 320 km/h and carry up to four passengers and one pilot. According to information released by the manufacturer, the autonomy with a load is up to 160 km, enough to cover short distances in metropolitan areas and trips between urban centers and airports, for example.

After the official partnership between Gol and Avolon, the next step is to start the project’s technical feasibility study. This process includes the verification of the infrastructure for the operation of the new electric aircraft and also the eVTOL certification to fly in the country.

This procedure will be carried out in conjunction with the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) and the Airspace Control Department (Decea), among other authorities in the air sector, both Brazilian and foreign. Avolon expects the VA-X4 certification to be completed by 2024.

Remember that the Blue will also be present in this new modality. Last month, the airline announced an order for 220 eVTOL units in partnership with German startup Lilium, which is also scheduled to start operating in 2025.

Follow InsideEVs Brazil on Twitter

Follow InsideEVs Brazil on Facebook

Follow InsideEVs Brazil on Instagram

Source: Panrotas