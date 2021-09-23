Google launches new feature that facilitates the study of chemistry

Google provides chemistry lovers, or those who need to study it to do well at school, with easy access to periodic table. just type Periodic table so that the system delivers the entire list of chemical elements in the results in detail.

The option “Explore Elements”, located on the right corner of the page, allows the visitor to view more details about each of the compounds, how to know its atomic mass or fusion point, for example.

Note below:

(Image: Playback/Google)

Google’s experiment also brings a 3D model of the table elements, as well as some fun facts about them. The idea is for chemistry fans to spend a good number of hours analyzing the interactive content, and those who don’t get along with the material will also feel motivated to learn more.

The online periodic table is part of the list of Google Assistant features launched in November of last year. The inclusion of new tools seeks to optimize family interaction with Nest line monitors and speakers.