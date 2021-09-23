Gran Turismo 7 has €99.99 edition with several extras • Eurogamer.pt

Gran Turismo 7 arrives exclusively on PlayStation consoles on March 4, 2022, and from today it is possible to book the game – you can make your reservation at PlayStation Store and, very soon, at the usual points of sale.

The game will feature two editions, the Standard Edition and the Collector’s Edition, which you can see in more detail below:

Standard Editions (physical and digital)

Standard Edition for PlayStation®4 for €69.99

Standard Edition for PlayStation®5 for €79.99

Collector’s Edition (physical and digital)

25th Anniversary Edition for PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®5 for €99.99

The physical 25th Anniversary Edition is limited and includes the PlayStation®5 game version in physical format and the PlayStation®4 version in voucher format to be redeemed digitally, and includes a limited edition Steelbook® box with full game for the PS5™, 30 PSN avatars from manufacturers and partners, Toyota GR Yaris with a country-specific design, The Music of Gran Turismo 7 soundtrack, plus 1,000,000 game credits.

In turn, the virtual 25th Anniversary Edition (called the 25th Anniversary Deluxe Digital Edition) includes the same content as the physical edition, except for the Steelbook®, and offers +500,000 additional game credits for a total of 1,500,000 credits game.

As for the standard editions of the game, both include the full game on both PS4 and PS5. According to information from Sony, the upgrade from Standard Edition on PS4 (physical or digital) to Standard Edition on PS5 (digital version) will cost €10.

You can book the Deluxe Digital Edition of the 25th Anniversary of Gran Turismo 7 here.