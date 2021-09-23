Grêmio admits interest in buying Borja, but plans a deal only for 2022 | Guild

Although they don’t make any move, behind the scenes Grêmio already admits an interest in staying with striker Miguel Borja for good. However, the club plans to decide whether to effect the purchase with Palmeiras only in 2022.

Borja is on loan from Palmeiras until December of next year. The Tricolor paid around R$ 6 million to Verdão and bears all the center forward’s salary.

In the loan agreement, there is a call option in the amount of US$ 2.75 million (R$ 14.6 million at the current price). Important: the amount can be paid before the deadline.

1 of 1 Borja is Grêmio’s top scorer in Brasileirão — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Gremio press release Borja is Grêmio’s top scorer at Brasileirão — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Gremio press release

However, the next transfer window may reserve an extra chapter in this story. The Grêmio has the so-called “first refusal”. It is a contractual trigger that entitles Tricolor to cover a possible purchase proposal of another club by Borja near Verdão.

Simply put: if any club presents to Palmeiras a purchase proposal for Borja, Grêmio has the right to cover the amount presented and buy the attacker in advance. If you don’t cover and Verdão accepts, the attacker can leave the Arena.