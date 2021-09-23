Grêmio to hire a Portuguese teacher to help Campaz

Adapting to Brazil continues to be seen as an obstacle for Jaminton Campaz, an attacking midfielder recently hired by Grêmio. The Colombian is praised for his effort, but the language and methods used here still hinder the player’s evolution. So much so that the board has already aligned with the player the hiring of a Portuguese teacher to help him understand the training guidelines and interaction on Brazilian soil.

At 23, Campaz is the most expensive reinforcement in Grêmio’s history. Former Deportes Tolima, from Colombia, the 7 shirt debuted one day after being officially unveiled and became a starter in the next round. But he’s already been on the bench, without even a minute, in three games.

The concept in Grêmio’s daily life is that Jaminton Campaz still suffers from the change. Backstage reports indicate that the attacking midfielder is on schedule, is excited about the chance to play in Brazil, but on the field he has still been shy.

The idea of ​​hiring a Portuguese teacher was presented to the attacking midfielder over the weekend. Campaz agreed and is waiting for bureaucratic details to start classes. The plan is to help the player understand instructions and other details of the Portuguese language applied to football.

There is already the understanding that a professional can add more didactics to the work already done informally, as he did by Miguel Borja, Grêmio striker. Borja arrived at Grêmio weeks before Campaz, but has experience in Brazil from the time of Palmeiras.

In the eyes of the technical committee, according to the UOL Sport, Campaz is not yet ready to act. From a tactical point of view.

So far, Jaminton Campaz has accumulated around 30 minutes on the field against Flamengo and another 60 minutes of performance against Corinthians. On his debut, he left the bench and participated in the second stage of the first leg of the Copa do Brasil quarterfinals. Three days later, he started a duel valid for the Brazilian Championship.

Coach Luiz Felipe Scolari did not use Campaz in the games against Flamengo, twice — for the Copa do Brasil and Brasileirão, and also against Ceará. In all three matches, the Colombian was available on the bench.

Grêmio disbursed just over US$ 3.5 million to hire Campaz. Before, the club closed with Mathías Villasanti for about R$ 18 million and got a loan from Miguel Borja, then at Palmeiras, for almost R$ 6 million.