Groom fractures spine after being aired at wedding party

A 31-year-old man fractured his spine after being thrown into the air by friends during his wedding party in Romania. The scene was captured on video by one of the guests.

The video shows the bride and groom and guests having fun on the dance floor of the Castello event hall at the Presidente Baile Felix resort. At one point, a group of friends approaches the groom and lifts him into the air, throwing him into the air.

They manage to catch him on the first pitch but, upon throwing the groom a second time, fail to catch him. In the video it is possible to see when the groom, upside down, falls to the ground.

In the fall, the man fractured his spine. According to local reports, his friends made things worse by lifting him again and seating him in a chair before the paramedics arrived.

“I shouldn’t have been moved when I was lying on the floor,” said the groom, according to the publication Bihorjust.

When releasing the groom for the second time, the friends can’t hold him back and he, upside down, falls to the ground Image: Reproduction/YouTube/ShortNews

The wedding reception continued after the groom was taken to the hospital by the bride and both families, keeping the guests entertained.

“The patient has a fractured spine. His progress seems slightly favorable,” said doctor Lucia Daina hours later, who attended to her fiance. “He is hospitalized in the neurosurgery ward and next week will have more tests”.

The man did not rule out the possibility of suing the guests for causing the injuries. “I got in touch with a lawyer, but I’m still thinking about what I’m going to do.”