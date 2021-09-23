Groom fractures spine after being thrown up at wedding party

A wedding party in Romania ended in tragedy. Liviu Filimon, 31, was thrown into the air during the guests’ celebration and ended up fracturing his spine. The case took place last Friday (17) and was filmed.

The Romanian boy was thrown into the air and ended up turning upside down in the fall. Those responsible for the dangerous action were unable to hold the groom, who hit his head on the ground.

In the images, it is still possible to see the bride and other gifts running to help the man. According to the Daily Mail, local reports suggest the friends made matters worse by picking up Filimon and putting him in a chair before the paramedics arrived.

Local media reported that the party continued even after Filimon had the accident, with the bride and family trying to keep the guests entertained.

The fiance was taken to the hospital, where the fracture in the spine was confirmed.

“He is in the neurosurgery ward and will undergo further testing next week,” said Dr Lucia Dania, case manager.

Filimon still considers suing friends who put him at risk. “I got in touch with a lawyer, but I’m still considering what to do,” he said from the hospital bed.

He said he hasn’t been able to move his feet since the incident.