GTA V: it is now possible to be an iFood delivery person and earn discount coupons in real life

The iFood initiative starts this Wednesday (22) and promises an experience similar to that of the service’s delivery people

After the postponement of GTA V Remastered to March 2022, in addition to a bad reception of the new trailer shown in the last Playstation Showcase, now it’s iFood’s turn to show their faces in GTA V. Foodtech announced this Wednesday (22), the possibility for gamers to live the iFood delivery experience in Cidade Alta – Main Grand Theft Auto server in Latin America. According to information, the initiative can yield discount coupons to be used in real life.

The event will be available for the next six months in-game and each delivery (mission) will yield an amount of money (virtual), reputation and even discount coupons. It will be possible to choose between electric bicycles, motorcycles or cars, in addition to being able to choose the possibility of receiving delivery from Avalanches, a virtual restaurant, or from Altamart, the new market for purchases of items on the server.

Cidade Alta is a server where everything is created by the community, where the player needs to deal with aspects such as work and family, in a real life simulation that even has a future LGBTQIA+ parade. O Outplay, responsible for the server, claims that the iFood experience was built from scratch. Paulo Benetti, CEO of Outplay says that the experience will be unique in the gaming world “That’s what Cidade Alta seeks, to equalize real-life experiences and bring people closer to unprecedented experiences in games and stream content.”



With the hashtag #ifoodnogame, the company starts the initiative this Wednesday, from 8 pm. The full event schedule can be followed on iFood’s Instagram

The website CanalTech spoke exclusively with Pedro Tozzini, specialist in Branding and iFood activation, about the company’s unprecedented initiative. According to information from Tozzini, it will be possible to work as a delivery person in two ways: by becoming active in the iFood for Delivery people app, available from today on smartphones of all server players, or looking for the Delivery Support Points that are scattered across the map.

In addition, Tozzini says the experience developed from scratch was designed to bring challenges similar to those that couriers face in real life. From traffic laws, to user ratings in the game. When asked about what the brand’s initiative could offer advantages for users, the respondent stated that the company has been developing ways to offer discount coupons to players:

We know everyone loves our discount coupons and loves to order an iFood to play games or watch a stream. That’s why we spread the coupons around the game in different ways that can be used in real life. For those who are playing, just look for one of the many billboards around the city and scan the code; for those watching, the coupons can be seen on the screen fixed above the map while the player makes deliveries.



The company also claims that this will not be the only action of iFood in the gaming world, and that it will release new actions in the coming months to surprise gamers.

