Guedes says he arrived at a solution for court orders

The Federal Government seems to have arrived at a solution to the question of precatories. These are debts that the executive branch owes to individuals, legal entities, states and municipalities. According to the Minister of Economy, if Planalto manages to release this expense in installments, it will increase the Bolsa Família in 2022.

Paulo Guedes participated in a meeting with the Presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG) and the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). According to the three, the solution to the problem lies in some changes in the PEC of the precatório that is being processed in the National Congress.

Is that currently this text provides for the installment payment of court orders in 2022 in 10 years. For next year, this expense is around R$90 billion. The idea is, therefore, to make a change in this text. The objective is to create a new rule that sets a limit for these debts within the spending ceiling.

They want to take the amount that was paid with this expense in 2016, which was the first year of the spending ceiling, and correct it according to inflation for the following years. For 2022, for example, the Government could only pay up to a maximum of R$ 39.9 billion in court orders. Thus, there would be room within this limit to increase the level of Bolsa Família.

The other R$49 billion could be paid in the following years. However, the idea is also to create a device to enable the Government to make an advance on this money outside the spending ceiling. Thus, the executive branch could bear this expense without compromising Bolsa Família.

Spending ceiling

In a way, you can say that this solution they found ends up being a breach of what they promised. Pacheco, Lira and Guedes had been saying they wouldn’t break the spending ceiling in any way.

However, by allowing the Government to pay expenses outside the spending ceiling, they could be disrespecting this provision. Faced with their statement, market members even said off-the-record that they would be acting against their own budget rules.

The presidents of the Senate and Chamber of Deputies say the spending ceiling will be preserved anyway. They also say that this is not a closed issue, but that it can help the Government to increase the value of Bolsa Família.

Precatório and Bolsa Família

After this meeting, Pacheco, Lira and Guedes spoke with the press. According to them, the next step now is to talk to party leaders. The idea is to know how they will react to this idea. This can therefore be decisive for the future of Bolsa Família.

“We had an increase in the price of food, a water crisis, a series of inflationary pressures, and we need to protect the most vulnerable strata. This is the position of our political class”, said the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, after the meeting.

“It is an intelligent idea, which needs to be evaluated and worked on politically and technically, but which can provide a solution to almost all of the R$ 89 billion, respect the spending ceiling in its original design and make room for what concerns us most and that has united us, which is the Bolsa Família social program or similar,” said Pacheco.