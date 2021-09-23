Haas Announces Schumacher and Mazepin Maintenance for 2022

Despite disagreements, Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher remain at Haas in 2022 (Photo: Haas F1 Team)

SAINZ: ‘I DON’T WANT TO BE A BARRICHELLO’ IN F1. WAS DEPRECATING?

The Formula 1 grid for the 2022 season is closing for good in these last months of the year. This Thursday morning (23), it was Haas’ turn to confirm that it will retain Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin for the 2022 World Cup season. This year’s rookies lived through the difficulties of what is the worst year in the history of the team originally from the United States, but will have the chance to pass, together with the team, the transformation that F1 has next year.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

“We knew we wanted to continue in 2022 and I’m happy to confirm just that with Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin competing for Haas next year. 2021 gave both drivers the chance to learn Formula 1 and, as rookies, they’ve done a lot this year. It was certainly a difficult season with the package we had, but at the same time, the two embraced the challenge and worked with the team to learn our processes and adapt to the rigors of an F1 season, both internally and externally”, declared the Haas team leader, the Italian Guenther Steiner.

Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher: Despite the smiles, the two have not been pecking in the last few weeks (Photo: Haas)

“Now, as we focus on the 2022 season, we are confident that we can move forward as a team and give Mick and Nikita a competitive package to take the next step in their Formula 1 careers,” added the manager.

Son of the legendary Michael Schumacher, Mick highlighted the learning and excitement to keep working with the confidence of living in 2022 a much better year with the arrival of the Formula 1 revolution and, consequently, the prospect of a new era for Haas as well.

“I’m living a dream to be part of the F1 grid. The first year together with Haas is very exciting and instructive, and I’m sure I can bring all the experience I’ve accumulated into next year. New technical regulations, the impressive ambition of the whole team and the support of Ferrari, of course I believe that all this will bring us closer to the grid in the 2022 season and we will be able to fight for points”, said the German.

Is ‘Schumacher’ an incomplete documentary or was it the victim of unrealistic expectations? Listen on Paddokkast #122

“I’m looking forward to being part of a team that is getting stronger and I will do everything I can on my side to take us forward. Finally, I would like to thank the Ferrari Drivers Academy for the trust they continue to give me and for the support they have given me over the years,” added Mick

Mazepin, in turn, was much more succinct in his statement issued by the Kannapolis team. “I’m really excited for next year, for the new car and simply for having the opportunity with Haas and growing with them. I think we will do stronger next year.”

Keeping Schumacher and Mazepin was the original Haas plan—and the two already had an agreement for next year—but circumstances made the situation more difficult. Initially, the very poor performance pushed the team to the last place in the Constructors’ World Cup. This was to be expected, as Haas, in an attempt to save money for changes to the new car in 2022, was the only team to avoid using the tokens of development allowed by the FIA ​​for this 2021. The car is basically the same as last year, which was already pretty bad, with only the adjustments required by the rule.

Everything got worse as the Worlds showed the leap of Williams, who has scored up to the podium this year, and Alfa Romeo, which is still far superior to Haas despite having only three points in the standings.

The situation worsened, however, with the crumbling of relations between the pilots. The first public misunderstanding came at the Azerbaijan GP, ​​when Mazepin threw the car at Schumacher in an attempt to avoid overtaking. Things seemed somewhat calmer in the weeks that followed, until the situation was repeated in Holland.

Mick Schumacher ahead of Nikita Mazepin: Haas 2021 normal (Photo: Haas)

Initially, the two fell out in qualifying when Mazepin felt locked in by Schumacher and tried to make a move to dribble his teammate into the opening of the final fast lap. But the sudden move of the car on the Russian created problems for Sebastian Vettel, who was behind and had to practically leave the track to avoid an accident. Mazepin went so far as to say that he was pissed off at the situation, while Schumacher guaranteed that he had permission from the team and didn’t do anything too much.

On Sunday, at the very first corner of the race – in which Mick started ahead – a touch between the two sent the German driver to the pits with a break in the front wing. Before the Russian left, there would still be the moment that got caught by the onboard camera and went around the world. Schumacher brushed against Mazepin on the straight, but the Russian moved in at just the right moment to nearly throw Mick into the beginning of the pit-lane wall.

Mazepin and Schumacher have been the protagonists of many clashes and collect raids in 2021 (Photo: F1/Twitter)

Chief Guenther Steiner even said he would talk to the two again after the race, and Mazepin, who said it would all happen again. Then, in Monza, the two had touched, and then Mazepin took the blame. Anyway, the situation between the two is very complicated.

Mick would like to try a move to Alfa Romeo, not least because he knows Haas needs Mazepin’s money – his father’s company, Dmitry Mazepin, is Uralkali, the Russian chemical giant and the team’s sponsor. But the doors of the Italian-Swiss rival are too full at the moment for just one spot, as the other is already owned by Valtteri Bottas.

Schumacher has finished ahead of Mazepin in 11 of the 14 races so far this year and has clearly outperformed his teammate. Mazepin is a specific case of F1 in this first year: he had a case of sexual harassment caught on video before he even took over the car and was constantly a pivot of problems and complaints from other colleagues throughout the year. Even so, he gets the vacancy.

HAMILTON AND VERSTAPPEN GIVE MOOD INJECTION IN SLEEPY F1 RUSSIA GP? | Paddock GP #257

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on Twitter and on Instagram!