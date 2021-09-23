Haiti: “You Have to Hang on to Survive”: The Drama of Haitians on the US Border | International

More information

Michelline Baptiste’s eyes, large and tinged with purple, close each time she takes a breath before speaking. Because the day before she lost a three-month pregnancy, and she’s still bleeding. Because it’s 37 degrees at 7 pm in Del Río, Texas. Because this woman, diabetic and hypertensive, does not support her own back and eyelids. Because after days contained – in essence, held back – by the presence of the Border Patrol on the border between the United States and Mexico, it was allowed to proceed. “You have to endure to survive”, he summarizes.

Baptiste is one of 15,000 people who have gathered since Thursday at a camp between Ciudad Acuña, in the Mexican state of Coahuila, and the Texas city of Del Rio, after trying to illegally cross the border between the two countries. Now he waits at the headquarters of an NGO, the only one that works periodically in the city, where volunteers set up a tent under which some migrants were able to sleep on thin mattresses before leaving this Tuesday by bus or plane to other destinations within the country. . In the camp under the bridge, Baptiste had a hard time: the dust in the air, the bright sun, the robberies. And before that, the trip from Chile, the six days on foot in the jungle that separates Colombia from Panama, the arrival in Tapachula, in southern Mexico. “Many things happened to me, many were raped, the girls and their mothers”, says the Haitian woman. “Sometimes we would drink water and see a dead person upriver, so we wouldn’t drink it anymore.”

A man with a girl on his shoulders crosses the Rio Grande from the United States to Mexico. On video, images of migrants on the border with Mexico. ALLISON DINNER / EFE

Outside the tent, 10 people bend over a table where they can charge their cell phone batteries. A tangle of white cables and glowing screens over faces. From there, they communicate with their families, those who are in Haiti and those who live in the United States. Marco Louiville, 25, and his pregnant wife will travel to Miami, where they have relatives. There he hopes to start working as a tractor driver. “We went through a lot to get here,” he says. Even in the last few days. The cameras on Sunday recorded scenes along the Rio Grande where Border Patrol agents on horseback tried to grab the migrants and used the animals to push them back to Mexico. This Monday, US authorities issued a statement announcing a formal investigation into the facts.

These thousands of migrants, whose advance was halted on Thursday, are mostly Haitians who have fled the chronic political and economic instability in their country, the poorest in the Western Hemisphere. Since the devastating 2010 earthquake, thousands of people have participated in the Haitian exodus, mainly to countries in South America. for the Haitians. The Caribbean nation’s serious humanitarian crisis of the last decade was compounded by the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in June and the impact of a new 7.2 magnitude earthquake that left more than 2,000 dead in August.

This Monday, a man leaves a temporary hostel set up in the city of Del Rio (Texas) to welcome Haitian immigrants trapped on the border between the US side and the Mexican town of Ciudad Acuña. Teresa of Miguel

“There is no life in Haiti”, summarizes Mariego Pierre, 32 years old and five months pregnant. The woman describes the last days as a “calamity”. “No food, no bath, no place to sleep,” he says, after thousands of miles on foot, according to his account. All around them, men and women continue to charge their cell phones, wash their clothes, rest, protect themselves from the sun, sweep the tent where they will sleep tonight or find their way to the airport where they will board the next day. The Haitian woman, like thousands of other migrants, took a risk on this trip despite the Democratic Government of the United States having insisted from the beginning not to come.

While they were at the camp, the low volume of the river allowed them to come and go to Acuña City, on the other side of the border, where water and other basic products are cheaper. But in recent days migrants have started to leave the camp, which is closed to the press, back to Mexico with their belongings. Some will try to cross through other border points, as they reported, because they see no possibility of continuing from there to other parts of the United States.

US border agents try to detain a group of Haitian migrants. PAUL RATJE / AFP

The bridge that crosses the camp has had its traffic cut off since Saturday. Thousands of people pass by daily to work, shop or visit family members. Del Rio’s mayor, Democrat Bruno Lozano, a young politician in office since 2018, said on Twitter that “the dynamics” were already changing and thanked the “logistics efforts” of the Department of Homeland Security and the Texas Governor , Republican Greg Abbott, for sending 400 agents. Biden made a criticism: “Where are you?”

Del Rio, a border town of nearly 36,000, illustrates in recent days the difficulties of the US government in managing the arrival of migrants, a flow that has grown last year to its highest level in two decades. The figures served as fuel for Republicans and supporters of former President Donald Trump to attack the Democratic Administration and demand a firmer grip on the border. “Our nation will pay the price for Biden’s weakness and incompetence,” Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who visited the camp over the weekend, declared on Monday. There he met residents of Del Rio protesting against the presence of immigrants. Some denounced robberies in the city and even demanded the impeachment of the president.

A Haitian migrant does her laundry at a temporary hostel in Del Rio (Texas). Teresa of Miguel

The vast majority of Texan city dwellers are of Hispanic origin (85%, according to Census data). The municipality and its surroundings are the second most used access by migrants to enter the United States in the last year, after the Rio Grande valley. Border agents recorded record numbers of encounters with migrants – authorities count all crossing attempts, regardless of whether they are made by the same person, hence the term “encounters”. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) records show nearly 1.5 million encounters with migrants at the border. In Del Rio there were 214,993, 533% more than during the previous period, when passages from Laredo, Tucson and San Diego were more frequented.

The Democratic Government on Sunday made the first deportation flights, which continued the following day. The strategy, in agreement with the Haitian authorities, consists of sending migrants back to their country of origin or to the countries from which they departed, such as Brazil and Chile, on daily flights. Migrants who are not deported will be sent to other border points for their asylum applications to be processed. President Joe Biden’s government closed the border on Monday. On a visit to Del Rio, the Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, reaffirmed that people who enter the United States illegally will be deported: “Your trip will not be successful and you will have put your life and that of your family at risk.”

Border Patrol chief Raúl Ortiz told a news conference on Sunday that 3,300 people had already been transferred and that another 3,000 would be taken in the next 24 hours. “We continue to apply the order of Article 42”, warned Ortiz, referring to the legal provision that authorizes the immediate deportation of migrants in certain cases and that was used during the pandemic to make difficult the procedures for requesting shelter or asylum for those who arrive irregularly to the country. The measure was adopted by Trump and maintained by Biden, but a judge ordered the Executive 10 days ago to revoke within two weeks the ordinance authorizing the express expulsions.

Walking through the Americas

A Haitian migrant sleeps this Monday in a campaign store in Del Rio. Teresa of Miguel

No one remains on the corner of Del Rio, where until minutes before, several Haitian migrants had gathered. The last bus of the day to San Antonio, two and a half hours away, has already left, and the remaining five people are now heading to a hotel reserved for them by an NGO. Francis, 27 years old and who declined to give his last name, hopes to fly this Tuesday to Miami with his wife, on a flight they have already paid for. The journey here, he says, was a long one: “We arrived walking from country to country”. Enumerates: Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama… and continues. Like many Haitians who have been granted permission to enter the United States, he responds the same when asked why he was authorized to begin his application for reception and shelter. He says he’s even seen pregnant women being deported, so he attributes his luck to just one reason:

“It was for God.

