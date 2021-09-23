Halo Infinite themed Xbox Series X arrives in Brazil

Special edition will open pre-sale tomorrow for R$ 5,699

THE Microsoft announced today (22) that it will be launching in Brazil the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition, the device will have pre-sales open tomorrow, September 23 and can be purchased at selected resellers for the amount of R$5,699.

The new console model comes with Infinite Halo in celebrating 20 years of the franchise and has details that make it unique and desired by many collectors and fans of the series, check out the reveal trailer for this special edition below.

Xbox Brazil informed that the console reservation can be made tomorrow, but the stock will be very limited, the retailers that were selected for the pre-sale of the product are Amazon, Americanas.com, Casas Bahia, Extra.com.br, Kabum, Magazine Luiza, Ponto Frio, Shoptime and Submarino and the product will be available from 3pm.

“We want Halo fans in Brazil to be able to take the opportunity to purchase the special version of the console based on this franchise so dear to us. In addition to the animal design, this model brings all the power of the Xbox Series X, the most powerful console in the world.” points out Bruno Motta, Xbox Senior Category Manager in Brazil.

The product design includes dark metallic panels accented by iridium gold, and features details that represent the series, such as the blue glow of the Cortana color and the view of the stars as seen from the surface of the Zeta Halo, when turning the power on and off. console the user will have custom Halo themed sounds.

The controller comes with the console in color and features a 20-year-old iridium gold mark on the back. In addition to the usual contents of the Xbox Series X a digital copy of the game is also included. Infinite Halo so players can leave playing as soon as they receive the special edition.

remember, pre-sale starts on September 23 at 3:00 pm GMT at selected retailers already cited in this publication, the value of Xbox Series X Halo Infinite is R$5,699 and the quantity is limited, the product will be shipped to buyers from December 8th., the same date the game Halo Infinite will be released for Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC.



Source: xbox