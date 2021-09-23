Halo Infinite themed Xbox Series X goes on pre-order Thursday (23)

The Halo Infinite themed Xbox Series X special edition goes on pre-order this Thursday (23), starting at 3pm. The device that celebrates 20 years of the franchise arrives on the Brazilian market on December 8, 2021 for the suggested value of R$ 5,699.

The themed console has a unique design inspired by the universe currently led by 343 Industries. The sides refer to metallic panels accented by iridium gold. The upper part has a pattern of stars, which evokes the sky seen from the surface of the Zeta Halo.

Just below, in the upper opening, there is a light blue painting, which refers to Cortana’s colors. The Halo-themed Xbox Series X turns on and off with the franchise’s custom sounds. There is also an Xbox themed controller in the console bundle.

Halo Infinite themed Xbox Series X. Image: Disclosure

In a press release, Senior Category Manager for Xbox Brazil, Bruno Motta says: “We want Halo fans in Brazil to be able to take the opportunity to purchase the special version of the console based on this franchise so dear to us. being beautiful, this model brings all the power of the Xbox Series X to the table, making it the perfect platform to play Halo Infinite on its launch.”

More information can be found on the official website. The Halo Infinite themed Xbox Series X was announced during the Xbox + Bethesda presentation at E3 2021.

After a postponement at the end of 2020, the long awaited Halo Infinite will be released for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC on December 8, 2021. The campaign and multiplayer mode will be released simultaneously. For more, check out how to participate in the multiplayer preview.

