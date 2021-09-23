Hamilton counters Red Bul consultant irony after accident

Lewis Hamilton shrugged off Helmut Marko’s ironies (Photo: Luca Bruno/AFP)

360° camera on Hamilton’s car shows how Verstappen hit him in an accident (Video: F1)

Lewis Hamilton escaped death in the Max Verstappen incident during the Italian GP thanks to the halo, which cushioned the impact of the left rear wheel of the Red Bull car that hit his helmet in Monza. Soon after the incident, the seven-time champion complained of pain and had to turn to his friend and physiotherapist, Angela Cullen, with treatment to ease the injury. But Helmut Marko, a consultant at Red Bull, said Hamilton was “suddenly hurt” and was “putting on a show”.

This Thursday (23) that opens the schedule for the weekend of the Russian GP, ​​in Sochi, Hamilton showed elegance in responding to the comments of the Austrian manager. “I don’t listen to what these people say,” the Mercedes driver declared at a press conference.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Close-up image shows how halo saved Lewis Hamilton’s life in an accident with Max Verstappen (Photo: Andrej Isakovic/AFP)

“It’s natural, when a car falls on your head, you feel some kind of discomfort. Like I said, I definitely felt something after the race, so I said I’d take a look at it,” Lewis recalled.

Shortly after the incident, which culminated in his retirement from the Italian GP, ​​Hamilton sailed to New York, where he was one of the many stars present at the Met Gala event. During this period, Lewis was at the side of Angela Cullen, who was instrumental in his recovery process.

“I worked with Angela right after the race and during the flight, I took exams the next day. Then, we work throughout the week with acupuncture”, he revealed.

Is ‘Schumacher’ an incomplete documentary or was it the victim of unrealistic expectations? Listen on Paddokkast #122

In the end, the most important thing for Hamilton is being able to be well, alive and ready to face another challenge this season. “I didn’t say I was dying. In a split second, anything can happen, so I was grateful that I wasn’t seriously injured. It was difficult, it was intense”.

“I was dealing with a lot of different emotions, and I wasn’t always dealing with it the best way. And that’s to be expected, there’s a lot of pressure on my part working in a great team, and there’s a lot of expectation and pressure because the desire to win is huge. I was just saying that I have empathy and I understand that, but I know we’re going to continue to grow from that. We are moving forward”, concluded the owner of seven world titles and 99 victories in Formula 1.

Formula 1 picks up speed again this weekend to compete in the Russian GP, ​​the 15th stage of the effervescent 2021 season. BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.