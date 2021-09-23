Hamilton rebuts Marko on making drama: “I didn’t say I was dying” | formula 1

In his first interview after the Italian GP, ​​Lewis Hamilton mocked the statements of Helmut Marko, director of RBR, that he would be making drama about the pain he was feeling in his neck after being hit by Max Verstappen’s wheel in the accident that took his duo of the race in Monza. The statements were made by the Austrian after the Mercedes driver attended a fashion event the day after the race.

Marko says Mercedes dramatized Hamilton’s injury in a crash in Italy

– I don’t waste a lot of time listening to what these people say. I mean, it’s natural that when a car lands on your head, you feel some pain. And that’s what I said at the time, that I was in some pain and that I was going to see a doctor later. I worked with Angela (Cullen, the pilot’s physiotherapist) after the race and the following week, I had exams and acupuncture. I never said I was dying. I’m grateful that I didn’t get injured, as anything can happen in fractions of a second. But now it’s moving on.

1 of 3 Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton at the 2021 Russian GP — Photo: Sergei FadeichevTASS via Getty Images) Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton at the 2021 Russian GP — Photo: Sergei FadeichevTASS via Getty Images)

Hamilton says grateful for Halo after accident at Monza: “It saved my neck”

Also in an interview this Thursday, straight from the Sochi circuit, stage of the Russian GP, ​​Hamilton said that the pressure in his quest for the first title could be impacting Verstappen’s performance on the track, which would be causing touches between the pair at the recent races.

– Obviously he won’t admit it, and I won’t make a guess, but I remember what it was like when I had my first (title fight) and it (the pressure) definitely increased. Was difficult. It was intense. I was going through a lot of different emotions and I didn’t always handle it the best way. And that was to be expected. There’s a lot of pressure: you’re working in a big team. There is a lot of expectation and pressure, because the desire to win is huge. So, I feel empathy and understand this – says Hamilton.

2 of 3 Max Verstappen’s tire impact on Lewis Hamilton at the Italian GP only got worse thanks to the halo — Photo: AFP Max Verstappen’s tire impact on Lewis Hamilton at the Italian GP was not worse thanks to the halo — Photo: AFP

For the British driver, experience is one of the main factors in helping him to know the best time to take his foot off and avoid contact in a corner.

– We all have to be smart and know that there is a time when you won’t make a turn, and it’s all about making sure you live to fight the next turn. And it’s really only through experience that you find that balance to know that not everything is gained on a curve. As I said, I know what it’s like to have your first fight for your first championship, and your anxiety. And you go through a lot of different experiences and emotions during that time – analyze.

The pair are back on track this weekend in Sochi for the Russian GP, ​​the 15th stage of the 2021 F1 season. The first free practice will be held this Friday, but a little earlier than usual. Check out the full schedule below.