Hang’s mother’s death certificate would have been rigged

The dossier prepared by doctors who claim to have worked at Prevent Senior, and which was delivered to Covid’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI), reveals that the death certificate of the mother of businessman Luciano Hang, Regina Hang, “was rigged”.

According to the doctors who prepared the document, the alleged fraud in the death of the mother of the owner of the Havan network “is one of the countless cases that were not properly reported”. She was admitted on December 31st and died on February 3rd.

According to her medical record, there was information about the onset of symptoms from Covid and early treatment with hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and colchicine was adopted before entering Prevent Senior. Doctors say she was given ivermectin and experimental treatments.

However, in a video released on the networks, Luciano Hang claims that until his mother was diagnosed with Covid-19, he had never given her “prevention medication”.

Doctors say that “Mrs. Regina Hang used the kit before being hospitalized and she repeated the treatment during hospitalization, as well as they record that her son, Mr Luciano Hang, was aware of the facts”. Hang is a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro and a supporter of the so-called “early treatment”.

The president of the CPI, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), stated during the hearing of the CPI this Wednesday (22) that Luciano Hang “was able to take his mother to the moon, but he took it to Prevent Senior. And there, according to the information, the death certificate does not state that she died by covid”.

Prevent Senior Version

The CPI is investigating possible pressure on Prevent Senior doctors to prescribe so-called “early treatment” medications. This Wednesday (22), the executive director of Prevent Senior, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, began his testimony to Covid’s CPI.

He rebutted the allegations made to the company. Benedito rejected the allegations and stated that since the beginning of the pandemic, Prevent Senior has been suffering “unfounded accusations”. “All employees who were suspected or tested positive for covid were immediately removed.”

On the point that deaths were hidden in a document, Benedito claimed that the cases were not included in the report in question because they were registered after the document was made.

“From 26/03 to 04/04 there were only two deaths, when the document was written”, said the director of the company, according to whom the material was “totally removed from the context”. Benedito also stated that the dossier delivered to the CPI was produced from data stolen and manipulated to “distort the conduct of more than 3,000 doctors.”

understand the case

Health insurance company Prevent Senior would have entered into an agreement with the federal government to promote the sale of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, two drugs whose efficacy against covid-19 has not been scientifically proven.

The complaint came from an anonymous group of company physicians, who sent the Covid-19 CPI a dossier with the evidence of the accusation, released by GloboNews. To legitimize the sales and the agreement with the government, the agreement would have falsified a study that indicates the effectiveness of the drugs in treating the coronavirus.

The research, which began on March 25 of this year, would have been manipulated with the omission of seven deaths of patients tested with the drugs – only two deaths are mentioned.

“We will start the hydroxychloroquine + azithromycin protocol. Please do not inform the patient or family member about the medication or about the program”, said the director of Prevent Senior, Fernando Oikawa, in a message published by WhatsApp, according to the dossier document.

A pesquisa foi citada no Twitter do presidente Jair Bolsonaro (sem partido) em 18 de abril. “According to CEO Fernando Parrillo, Prevent Senior reduced the use of respirators from 14 to 7 days and released today, at 1:40 am, the complement of a clinical survey. The full study will be published soon”, posted the president.

Other scientific studies did not support the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine against Covid-19, leaving only the Prevent Senior study. This research was approved but later suspended by the National Research Ethics Commission (Conep) for having started before its legal approval.

