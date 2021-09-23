Helicopter hijacking: Police identify suspects trying to rescue drug dealers; VIDEO | Rio de Janeiro

The Rio de Janeiro Police announced at a press conference on Wednesday (22) that they had advanced their investigations into the plan to rescue drug dealers in a Bangu prison with a hijacked helicopter on Sunday (19). Two men were identified who surrendered the pilot and another suspected of having hatched the plan.

The plan was frustrated after the pilot of the aircraft, also a police officer Adonis Lopes de Oliveira, entered into a physical fight with the criminals, avoiding the rescue.

‘I figured that might be my last flight,’ says police pilot kidnapped in helicopter

According to investigations by the Police for the Repression of Organized Crime (Draco), the men who rented the helicopter are two members of a gang that dominates the community of Sabão, in Niterói. Are they Marco Antônio da Silva, O For, manager of the local tobacco outlets, and Khawan Eduardo Costa Silva.

Both were recognized by the pilot and appear in videos from an internal camera circuit while waiting for the helicopter to be refueled.

Investigators also found that the pair required a squirrel helicopter, which could hold at least five passengers. For the Civil Police, this is an indication that the plan was to rescue more than one drug dealer imprisoned at Presidio Vicente Piragibe, in Bangu.

“They wanted an aircraft with at least five seats. So, for us, this indicates that more than one detainee would flee”, says delegate William Pena Júnior, incumbent of Draco.

On Tuesday night, Draco was able to locate the car used to drop off the two criminals at the Lagoa helipad on Sunday morning. The application driver was hired and received R$100 for the race between the Niterói region and Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas.

“We have completed this first phase of identifying those who participated in the kidnapping. Now let’s move on to the second step, identifying the targets and trying to arrest them all.”

1 of 5 Pará (tall) and Kahwan, suspects in the helicopter hijacking — Photo: Reproduction Pará (tall) and Kahwan, suspects in the hijacking of the helicopter — Photo: Reproduction

The Civil Police released images of the pair in preparation for the crime.

In a first video, at 10:56 am on Sunday, the 19th, Pará and Kahwan arrive at the Lagoa helipad to board the aircraft. One carries a shoulder bag.

Khawan comes next, dragging a small wheeled suitcase. Investigators know that inside they were carrying two rifles, used to surrender Adonis on the way back from Angra dos Reis.

Another image disclosed is at the headquarters of HeliRio, in Recreio dos Bandeirantes. As soon as they left Lagoa, they went there to fuel up and leave the money paid for the rental of the aircraft – 14,500 reais in cash.

The two appear from the front, which facilitated identification. “Pará was already at large, because he was arrested, earned a benefit and escaped from the system. He is the manager of Sabão, a trusted man at Cabeça, who owns the favela and is imprisoned in the same Vicente Piragibe”, explained the delegate.

It is still investigated whether other people participated in the plan. “If there was any participation by a criminal police officer, it is up to the SEAP internal affairs department to investigate,” said Pena Junior.

2 out of 5 Khawan has been identified as a helicopter hijacker — Photo: Reproduction Khawan was identified as a hijacker of the helicopter — Photo: Reproduction

Investigators also identified the prisoner Carlos Vinícius Lírio da Silva as prime suspect of mentoring the plan. Known as Head, he is the head of drug trafficking in the community of Sabão, in the center of Niterói, in the Metropolitan Region.

3 of 5 Carlos Vinícius Lírio da Silva was identified as the mentor of the helicopter hijacking — Photo: Reproduction Carlos Vinícius Lírio da Silva was identified as the mentor of the hijacking of the helicopter — Photo: Reproduction

Police locates helicopter hijackers car in Rio; images show vehicle arriving at helipad

The criminal was investigated for, even in prison, commanding some of the most recent wars for control of territories in the city.

Cabeça was one of the four detainees who were in the court of Vicente Piragibe Prison, in the penitentiary complex of Gericino, awaiting the arrival of the helicopter, which had been hijacked, on Sunday afternoon.

According to information obtained by g1, Head was together with Marcio Gomes de Medeiros Roque, Marcinho do Turano, main head of the biggest criminal faction in the state, the Comando Vermelho, in the prison unit’s court, under a semi-open regime, around 5:20 pm last Sunday.

It also took a long time to enter the gallery José Benemário da Araújo, head of drug trafficking in Favela do Mandela, arrested in Paraguay in 2013.

“The four of them were there stalling to get back into the gallery,” explains a source.

Although the Organized Crime Suppression Police (Draco) did not provide information about the investigation, which runs in secrecy, the Secretariat of Penitentiary Administration (SEAP) transferred Marcinho do Turano directly to Bangu 1 (maximum security unit) in the early evening from yesterday.

“There is no doubt that there is a mentor and that it was a plan of the Comando Vermelho. During the flight, after the failed rescue, they wanted the aircraft to land in Complexo da Penha. Then they landed in another favela belonging to the same faction (Morro do Castro ), in Niterói”, says the delegate, at the press conference on Wednesday.

Cabeça do Sabão is imprisoned in Vicente Piragibe and directly participated in another failed rescue attempt, in 2005.

At the time, bandits tried to free drug dealers who would testify at the Forum on Ilha do Governador. In the attack, two civil police officers ended up dying.

Head is also appointed by the police as head of the Sabão community, in Niterói, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio.

The location is close to the city center and is next to one of the accesses to the Rio-Niterói Bridge.

Investigations show that the Sabão favela is the city’s main drug sales area. Cabeça is also known as “the lord of wars” in Niterói.

He is investigated for orchestrating recent clashes with other factions in an attempt to expand the Comando Vermelho business in Niterói.

According to investigations, Cabeça supported the confrontation to take Morro do Estado, in the center of Niterói. The dispute and shootings started in November 2020 and lasted until June 2021.

The criminal was also targeted by the police and the state prosecutor’s office in Operation Disney, which discovered that a company had partnered with drug traffickers to provide illegal internet signals in areas dominated by the faction’s criminals.

Police find helicopter hijackers car in Rio

4 of 5 Adonis Lopes, Civil Police pilot — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Adonis Lopes, Civil Police pilot — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Rio Civil Police pilot Adonis Lopes, who was piloting a private helicopter, had to maneuver over the Military Police Battalion in Bangu, West Zone of Rio, to escape from two passengers who had surrendered him during the flight.

According to the police, the passengers contracted a flight to Angra dos Reis, in the south of Rio de Janeiro, with an expected return to Rio this Monday.

A pilot who took a group that hijacked a helicopter in Angra says that an attempt to land in a prison could not work: ‘Suicide’

In the late afternoon of this Sunday (19th) they informed that they would return the same day. As the pilot who made the flight was not feeling well, he asked for help from another colleague.

The criminals wanted the pilot to fly over the penitentiary. Adonis reported that he was surrendered, already in the air, with a gun, and was ordered to go to the Bangu Penitentiary Complex, which is located next to the 14th BPM, in the same neighborhood.

Adonis Lopes even got into a melee fight with the men during the flight and that they gave up on the plan when they realized the helicopter could crash.

In a statement, the police informed that when he was flying over the battalion, the pilot made a maneuver to simulate a fall and the pair let him return to piloting. Also according to the police, the criminals ordered the pilot to fly to Niterói, in the Metropolitan Region. The men jumped from the aircraft and fled to a forested region.