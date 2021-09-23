Hong Kong tycoon plans to sell all of its Evergrande shares

An important shareholder of Evergrande Group plans to sell all of its shares in the developer of China, potentially taking over $1 billion in the process.

Chinese Estates Holdings, controlled by the billionaire of Hong Kong Joseph Lau and his wife, Chan Hoi-wan, said on Thursday that they had recently reduced their stake in Evergrande from nearly 6.5% to 5.7%, and that they were seeking shareholder approval to sell the remainder.

Chinese Estates spent the equivalent of $1.75 billion to buy its share in 2017 and 2018, and another $86 million in Evergrande bonds, according to documents.

Now, the company said its board was cautious about the company, including liquidity issues and the risks to its finances and operations if it fails to resolve the issues.

The company also cited a significant decline in Evergrande’s share price, in addition to stock market volatility and changes in the markets and economy.

Evergrande shares rose about 18% on Thursday after it settle a payment of bonds in China itself on Wednesday (22), but the role still retreats more than 82% this year.

Investors are evaluating whether the developer can pay $83.5 million in a coupon due on Thursday, in a dollar-denominated bond.