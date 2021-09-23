How are investments with the new Selic? Experts assess Copom’s decision

SAO PAULO – The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank decides this Wednesday (22) the new level of the basic interest rate – the Selic – currently fixed at 5.25% per year.

With the high inflation in recent months, the forecast of financial institutions is that the Selic will rise 1 percentage point, to 6.25% per year. By the end of 2021, the market estimates that the rate will reach 8.25% per year, according to the latest edition of the Focus bulletin, released on Monday by the Central Bank (20).

A survey carried out by the XP fund team with 32 managers of macro strategy multimarket funds on Monday (20) and Tuesday (21) showed that the unanimous bet between them is also of a 1-point increase.

Managers adjusted downward expectations related to the performance of economic activity, forecasting a lower growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), of 5.10% this year. In the previous survey, bets were on expansion of 5.50% of GDP.

In addition, managers’ projections for inflation measured by the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in 2021 rose from 7.00% in August to 8.40% in September. Regarding the exchange rate, they see the American currency ending this year quoted at R$ 5.20, above the R$ 5.00 in the previous survey.

Due to the adjustments, managers also changed the allocation this month. In the interest rate market, the largest share of respondents (33%) is without interest positions or with non-directional operations. In the foreign exchange market, most managers (45%) are not positioned in dollars or in the real.

On the Stock Exchange, there is a predominance of managers with short to medium long positions (with a bet on the high), via index or shares directly.

To understand the impact of the decision on the economy and investments, Mariana Segala, Investments editor at InfoMoney, talk, at 7 pm, with Alessandra Ribeiro, economist at Tendências consultancy, and Patrícia Pereira, chief strategist at MAG Investimentos.

