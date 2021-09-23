How are the Treasury, CDB and Savings with Selic at 6.25% per year

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank announced this Wednesday (22) the fifth consecutive increase for the Selic in 2021. The monetary authority increased the basic interest rate of the economy by 1 percentage point, to 6.25% per year. The high was expected by the market and had already been signaled by Roberto Campos Neto, president of BC.

At an event promoted by BTG Pactual on the 14th, the executive stated that he would not change the Central Bank’s flight plan with each new ‘high frequency’ number that appeared in the economic scenario – that is, short-term information about the flight indicators such as the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), used to measure inflation, or activity data.

The IPCA accumulated in the year until August has already reached 5.67%, well above the 3.75% target stipulated by the BC for 2021. “The Central Bank did not honor the mission of being the guardian of the currency”, says Rafael Paschoarelli, finance professor at FEA/USP and director of ComDinheiro. “What happened to inflation control in Brazil was catastrophic. This higher inflation starves the poor. Those who invest may be losing some money, but the worker who has no money to invest loses income.”

Despite the cycle of rising interest rates, pressure on prices to scale undermined fixed income premiums. The investor who put money in investments that pay at least the Selic between August 2020 and August 2021 lost a lot to inflation. According to data from Economatica, the Treasury Selic had a return of 2.72% in the period, against an accumulated inflation of 9.68%. The real return until the end of last month was accentuated in the negative field (-6.35%).

New scenario and projections

This 1 percentage point push in Selic gives a little more breath to post-fixed investments pegged to Selic or CDI (rate close to Selic), such as the Treasury Selic itself and some CDBs (Bank Deposit Certificates), LCIs (Letters Securities), LCAs (Agribusiness Letters of Credit), DI funds and even savings.

However, there is still a long way to go to positive real profitability, considering that the estimated inflation for the end of the year is 8.35%, while the Selic should end 2021 below the IPCA, at 8.25%.

In the table below, prepared by Marília Fontes, a partner at Nord Research and specialist in fixed income, it is possible to see how much floating rate investments linked to Selic or CDI start to yield per year from now on, with income tax discount and other administrative fees.

Yield with Selic at 6.25% Investment Return to the year CDB 100% of CDI (discounting income tax) 5.07% Treasury Selic (discounting income tax and fees) 4.94% Savings 4.38% Source: Marília Fontes (Nord Research)

In the projection for the next 12 months, with Selic at 8.74% and expected inflation of 5.17% (Focus), post-fixed fixed income already sees better real returns. “The real profitability that the investor will have is already expected by the market, unless the market makes a mistake in the projection and inflation ends up being 8% instead of 4% (at the end of 2022)”, says Fontes.

12-month projection return Investment nominal return Real return (discounting projected inflation) CDB 100% of CDI (discounting income tax) 7.13% 1.86% Treasury Selic (discounting income tax and fees) 6.99% 1.73% Savings 6.17% 0.95% Source: Marília Fontes (Nord Research)

Title Opportunities

According to Fontes, the best short-term fixed-income opportunities still follow with floating-rate linked to Selic, such as the Selic Treasury or CDBs, LCIs and LCAs that pay at least 100% of the CDI. These bonds are more conservative and reduce investor exposure to instability. The same does not happen, for example, with fixed rate bonds, whose rates vary according to economic expectations, and IPCA+ bonds, which pay a fixed rate in addition to the inflation for the period.

“If you look at Tesouro Direto, you will see that IPCA+ and fixed-rate securities are showing negative returns for the year. This happened because fixed rates rose. In an election year, Governments end up spending more and this causes the market, concerned with the fiscal part, to increase risk premiums (return) and cause damage to the mark-to-market for those who already had these roles”, says Fontes.

In short, when interest rates rise, fixed rate prices fall. Therefore, the investor only receives the contracted return on the purchase of the fixed rate or IPCA+ if he takes the security to maturity. If you decide to sell early, you could lose money due to market fluctuations.

In more conservative investments, Fontes’ indication is to remain until January 2023, when the Government’s new economic team will already be known and economic agents will have more predictability.

Alexandre Marques, manager of fixed income products at Ágora Investimentos, stresses that holding the bonds will also depend on the investor’s objective and availability. “Today we are working on some fixed-rate CDBs maturing in two years and at a rate of 11.47% per year, which is quite expressive”, he explains. “In that case, you couldn’t leave early, but take it until maturity.”

Bonds with shorter maturities would also be more attractive compared to longer ones. “A paper for 2026 has less risk than one for 2055”, says Marques. “The investor who wants liquidity will have to seek assets such as CDBs or LCs that have a liquidity of 90 days, which is a legal grace period for the paper.”

In private credit (such as debentures, CRIs and CRAs) there would also be good opportunities, but the risk is precisely in the lengthening of the portfolio and, of course, in the issuer. These papers are not protected by the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC) in case the company issuing the bond is unable to pay the payments. According to Fontes, investors will not always be able to sell the paper easily and redeem the money invested, if necessary.

“With elections ahead, long-term private credit is not indicated, as they leave their portfolio locked and illiquid”, explains Fontes. “If you want to change the portfolio after elections, you won’t be able to.”

This is also Marques’ vision. “Private credit is no longer for such a conservative investor. Bank papers (CDBs) have the FGC; private credit, on the other hand, are companies that are raising funds in the market, so the risk belongs to the company”, he says.

Fixed Income Funds

According to Paschoarelli, from ComDinheiro, what will determine whether the DI funds (which follow the CDI) will lose to Selic will be the management fee. The more expensive the rate, the more these products are out of step with interest and inflation. “These are the passive products of the banks”, emphasizes the specialist. “But they will start to yield a little more with the 1% increase in interest.”

Timing matters for this account as well. Investors who will now enter fixed income funds will benefit more than those who were already. “For those who were already there, it will depend on whether the fund has a post-fixed or prefixed composition. If it has a fixed rate, it is losing (because of the mark-to-market), but for new entrants, there is more advantage”, says Paschoarelli.

The dynamic remains the same as for bonds, as funds made up of post-fixed bonds linked to Selic have less risk, while those made up of fixed rate bonds or IPCA+ are more volatile.

“If the fund is loaded with papers that protect against inflation, the risk is that interest rates will rise more and the fund will lose in the mark-to-market. In other words, customers cannot buy without analyzing what is in the fund’s portfolio, this is very important”, emphasizes the director of ComDinheiro.

The same is true for private credit funds. “I see great opportunities in these products, but private credit is related to the issuer’s risk (of the company not paying) and you have to know the nature of this private credit”, says Paschoarelli. “If it is a fund composed of CDB that pays a percentage of the CDI, the mark-up risk is lower. If it is an IPCA+ debenture, there is a risk of detachment of this fixed rate.”

