How Evergrande and China’s slowdown affect Brazil

The risk of default by Evergrande, the real estate market giant and the largest business groups in China, has caused a wave of devaluation in the main stock exchanges in the world, including Brazil, because of fear that the problem of this company will affect the Chinese economy and, by table, world growth.

The forwarding of an agreement that could avoid a major default, starting with the maturity of US$ 83.5 billion scheduled for this Thursday (the 23rd), together with the actions of the Chinese government to put the equivalent of US$ 13 billion in the system Banking has eased investor concerns for now, but uncertainties remain, say economists specializing in the Chinese economy.

The main fear at the moment is that the crisis may have affected other Chinese companies besides Evergrande, which is a conglomerate with US$ 309 billion in assets (2% of Chinese GDP), businesses in the real estate, mineral, entertainment, media and electric vehicles and $300 billion in debt (it is the largest debtor in the Asian risky corporate bond market).

How China influences prices on the world market

China had been growing using infrastructure investments and major works with a lot of credit until 2005, according to the professor of international economics and Chinese economics at Insper and a master’s degree in Chinese economics from the Chinese university of Fudan, Roberto Dumas. From then on, it began to seek to grow also by increasing the income of the working population, especially in rural areas, which helped to increase domestic consumption.

In both cases, this growth favors Brazil. When the country needs investments in major works or in the real estate sector, Brazil wins because it is a great exporter of ore and steel. And when China grows with the increase in the purchasing power of the local population, Brazil gains because that way it can export more food, especially animal protein.

Roberto Dumas, Insper

If the Chinese economy grows less, the country will also buy less from other countries. Brazil will have to compete with producers from other places for a way to sell its production. With less demand and the same supply, what happens is a reduction in the price of minerals and food around the world. This is already happening, for example, with iron ore prices, which have already dropped 50% since their peak in May this year.

China is a major buyer of Brazilian products

China’s ability to influence the global economy has grown as the country increases its share of the global GDP (Gross Domestic Product). In 2014, this share was 13.4%, rising to 15.9% in 2018 and reaching 17.6% in 2020.

China is the largest buyer of Brazilian products and a supplier of inputs and equipment for the industry, in addition to being one of the five largest investor countries in the Brazilian economy. For these three main reasons, the Chinese economy has a direct influence on the performance of the Brazilian economy and, as a result, on the generation of employment and income for Brazilians.

According to data from the Monthly Trade Balance Indicator for August 2021 of FGV Ibre, with data from the Ministry of Industry, Foreign Trade and Services, the trade balance that Brazil has with China, that is, how much more we sell than we buy from them , reached US$ 35 billion in just the first eight months of this year. This represents 67% of the global surplus of the Brazilian trade balance, of US$ 52.1 billion.

Without China, the Brazilian surplus would be US$ 17.1 billion. For comparison, Brazil’s second largest trading partner, the United States, the country has a deficit.

Three products — soy, iron ore and oil — explain 45% of Brazilian exports in the year to August. In the same period, China bought 63% of Brazilian foreign sales of iron ore, 69% of soybeans and 49% of oil. The country also registered high participation in purchases of beef (57%) and cellulose (42%), placed in fifth and ninth place in the list of the main products exported by Brazil.

According to the vice president of the Federation of Agriculture and Livestock of the State of São Paulo (Faesp), Tirso Meirelles, the Chinese market is essential for at least 17 agricultural products: rice, wheat, corn, soybeans, oilseeds, cotton, sugar, vegetables , potatoes, fruits, pork, poultry, beef and lamb, dairy eggs, fish and animal feed.

Even with the advance in Chinese agricultural production, it will be necessary to increase imports to meet the demand for food.

Tirso Meirelles, Faesp

Why does Brazil need to export?

If it exports more products, Brazil receives more dollars. Brazilian exporters that sell to China, for example, can increase production and, in this way, also hire more workers, creating more jobs.

Associate researcher at FGV Ibre, Lia Valls Pereira, points out that lower Chinese demand could translate into lower growth rates for Brazil.

The professor of the administration course focused on foreign trade at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie, Francisca Grostein, highlights the importance of China for Brazilian agribusiness, a sector that has managed to overcome the pandemic crisis with the maintenance of jobs.

China is our main agribusiness destination, which allows for job creation. And employment is all that Brazil needs, considering that we have more than 14 million unemployed today.

Francisca Grostein, Mackenzie

The Chinese economics professor at Insper says that China’s importance to agribusiness is not limited to the sector itself. “Agribusiness may be only 8.5% of the Brazilian GDP, but we have to consider the whole chain. When Brazil sells more soy, it needs agricultural machinery, more defensive products, more workers in the field. In addition, when exporting more soy, for China, Brazil gains scale to produce more and sell to other markets as well,” says Roberto Dumas, from Insper.

An eventual crisis in China, which affects its downward growth, has the power to spill over into our economy, via the export channel, in addition to other communicating vessels, such as capital markets and direct investment by companies here in the country.

Alexandre Espirito Santo, chief economist at Orama Investments

foreign direct investments

According to data from the Central Bank, China is the fifth largest foreign investor in Brazil, and has been gaining ground. In 2010, Chinese companies’ investments in Brazil were US$7.8 billion, or 1% of what the country received from abroad. In 2019, the most recent annual data from the Central Bank, this participation rose to 5%, totaling US$ 28.1 billion in investments.

Between 2007 and 2020, Chinese companies have already carried out 176 ventures in Brazil, with investments totaling US$ 66.1 billion, according to the Chinese Investments in Brazil study, carried out by the Business Council Brazil-China in partnership with Bradesco Corporate. This corresponds to 47% of Chinese investments across South America.

The electricity sector receives the most funds from china, with 31% of the total. At a time when Brazil faces the risk of a blackout, Chinese capital may be important for the country to make the necessary investments to increase energy generation, transmission and distribution capacity in our territory.

Despite the strong preference for the electricity sector, China has been diversifying investments in Brazil. There is a considerable increase in the participation of the manufacturing industry, which is in second place, with 28% of the capital received.

Chinese money is also gaining ground in sectors such as information technology (7%), agriculture (7%) and financial services (6%).

In just over ten years, Chinese companies have invested in all regions of Brazil. There are Chinese projects confirmed in 23 of the 27 federative units in the country. The state of São Paulo leads with 31% of the number of projects confirmed between 2007 and 2020, followed by Minas Gerais (8%), Bahia (7.1%), Rio de Janeiro (6.7%), Goiás (5, 4%) and Pará (4.6%).

Brazil-China Business Council

For the director of economy and strategy at Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo), André Rebelo, the case involving Evergrande could affect this flow of Chinese investments in the Brazilian economy. This can have negative repercussions including on concession and privatization programs used by state and federal governments to attract capital for infrastructure and energy projects, for example.

This case could generate distrust of Chinese debtors. The question is not just this company, but whether the problem involves other companies and sectors, depending on cross-shareholdings by these real estate companies in Chinese infrastructure companies. The question that remains between the banks and investors that finance these projects is to what extent other companies cannot be heavily indebted either.

André Rebelo, Fiesp

Participation in the industry chain

The Fiesp director says that Brazil needs to balance its trade relationship with China because it sells natural products and buys industrialized products, with greater added value. “We need to rebalance this trade to sell more products with more on-board work, which will generate more jobs here,” says Rebelo.

But he points out that, even so, China plays an important role in the supply of essential inputs for some Brazilian industries — from vaccine input to chips, for example. Without pharmaceutical inputs, Brazil has no vaccine; without a chip, they stop productions from cars to smartphones.