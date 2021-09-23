How Instagram can impact girls’ self-esteem and mental health – 22/09/2021

One of the most talked about issues in the last week in the world of behavior and technology was Facebook’s internal studies “leaked” by the American newspaper “The Wall Street Journal”, in which the world’s largest social network would recognize the negative effects of Instagram ( that is part of the group) in the mental health of young people, especially teenage girls.

The report is part of the investigative series “The Archives of Facebook”, in which the newspaper shows the distance that seems to exist between Facebook’s public discourse and the reality of data and reports that the network has.

body dissatisfaction

The subject was also the subject of an article in “El País”. According to the documents, Facebook had carried out studies in recent years on possible “toxic” effects of Instagram on its users. Adolescents appeared as the most sensitive group. Almost a third of the girls said that Instagram worsens their dissatisfaction with their bodies, which reveals the network’s great impact on these young women’s self-esteem.

The topic is delicate, since, according to “The Wall Street Journal”, 40% of Instagram users in the US are under 22 years old. Another internal study of young Americans and British women showed that nearly half of them started to feel less attractive after using Instagram.

And here a pause in the data to analyze a little the issue of images and popularity on social networks as a pressure factor on self-esteem and, in a table, on the mental health of young people.

Identity built in networks

Adolescents, in the process of searching for values ​​and their identity, mirror themselves a lot in the other, in the social group in which they are inserted, looking for information and patterns of behavior necessary for this construction. In the time before the networks, this identification took place at school, on the street, at the mall. With the advance in the use of social networks —and Instagram is not the only platform with this effect—, what is seen in them has an increasing weight in the construction of this identity.

When making comparisons with others (famous influencers or almost anonymous friends), what appears published and what is learned from images and posts can weigh on the way of seeing and perceiving oneself in the world.

By not relativizing that in other people’s publications there is image editing, use of filters or the “calculated” choice of the best moment and the best pose, what the young person sees can become toxic for those who are experiencing a sensitive moment from the point of view of self-esteem

The reviews and the cyberbullying which can arrive almost immediately and, sometimes quite violently, can also influence the emotions of these young people, who are often insecure and inexperienced in relation to their bodies and the transformations it undergoes.

Greater impact among girls

And it’s no wonder that this impact is unequally greater for girls, since demands for an idealized model of beauty and appearance are much heavier on women. Not that they don’t suffer! Data from these internal studies reveal that 14% of boys also feel worse about their self-esteem when they are on Instagram.

Perhaps the most perverse mechanism of this whole situation is that, many times, even recognizing the harmful effects of social networks on their mental health, young people have tremendous difficulty in being able to turn off the screens. It is as if the attempt to alleviate the discomfort is in the very use of the platform. “Maybe I’ll be able to appear better, have more likes and be more recognized by my followers?”

Emotional Pain Relief

As in other processes with characteristics of dependence, the search for a way out or for relief from pain tends to start in the wrong place, that is, through the even more frequent and intense use of what causes the initial suffering. Building a critique about the real cause of the discomfort and searching for an effective solution can take more time and need outside help.

There are, of course, positive effects on the use of networks — and they are numerous. Bringing people together, sharing pain, undoing fake news, fighting prejudice and showing healthier paths are just some of these possibilities. But if social networks could more transparently share their data and studies with experts and society, perhaps it would be easier to create a less tortuous and painful path for many of the teenagers who spend so much time on them.

On my website doctorjairo.uol.com.br/, you can find more information about the impacts of technologies on young behavior.