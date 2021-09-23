how is the electric aircraft that Gol announced for 2025

Anyone who followed the news that the airline Gol ordered 250 electric flying cars, or eVTOLs – which stands for electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle -, must have been curious about exactly what this aircraft looks like.

The vehicle in question, in fact, will not run on lanes together with other cars, but will function as a lower-cost air taxi, with the start of operation in Brazil scheduled for mid-2025.

The flying car fleet will be made possible through a US$ 2 billion (approximately R$ 10.6 billion) agreement between Gol, Grupo Comporte and aircraft leasing company Avalon. The vehicle in question is the VA-X4, designed by Vertical Aerospace.

Flying car that Gol will operate in Brazil carries four people plus the pilot Image: Disclosure

It is capable of carrying four passengers and one pilot. And the powertrain, developed by Rolls-Royce, allows the vehicle to fly distances of up to 160 km at a maximum speed of 320 km/h. It will be possible, for example, to go from São Paulo to Campinas in just 16 minutes aboard this eVTOL.

Aircraft will be able to land on existing helipads without the need for adaptations Image: Disclosure

Another highlight is the silence on board. The VA-X4 is designed to be 100 times quieter than a helicopter during cruise flight and 30 times quieter during takeoffs and landings. It has 450 kg of useful capacity, 15 meters of wingspan and 13 meters of length, being possible landing and taking off from helipads.

Aircraft has four front and four rear propellers, with exclusive batteries and electric propulsion Image: Disclosure

According to Stephen Fitzpatrick, CEO of Vertical, the VA-X4 will fit like a glove as an alternative to the chaotic traffic of São Paulo, one of the largest metropolises in Latin America.

“The VA-X4 is ideal for a city like São Paulo, with a population of over 22 million people, including the Metropolitan Region. Our eVTOLs will transform the way we travel in densely populated cities that are congested with traffic, carrying to the skies with zero-emission aircraft,” he says.

Cockpit detail, with most of the information displayed to the pilot on a large color screen Image: Disclosure

According to the material disclosed by Vertical to investors, the vehicle’s operating cost is only US$1 (R$5.3) per person for a trip of approximately 40 kilometers. Another promise is that Honeywell’s state-of-the-art flight controls will massively reduce the pilot’s workload, lowering the need for training and operating costs.

driving set

Flying car navigation system promises to demand little pilot work Image: Disclosure

According to Vertical, the VA-X4 power train, developed in conjunction with Rolls-Royce, aims to transform the model into one of the lightest and safest eVTOLs in the world. There are four fixed propellers at the front and four retractable ones at the rear. The battery system itself uses state-of-the-art cells to deliver 220 Wh/kg.