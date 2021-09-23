How prejudice in medicine makes it difficult for women to take care of mental health – 23/09/2021

People with mental disorders suffer prejudice of all kinds, resulting in social exclusion, which can further increase their state of vulnerability. Disturbances are minimized and, unfortunately, stigma can turn individuals away from treatment, causing suffering and pain for patients and families. In the case of women, however, there are reports that the health professionals themselves invalidate their complaints.

It is scientifically proven that mental disorders, such as depression and anxiety, are more prevalent in females. Depression, for example, affects women twice as often as men. The hormonal factor is one of the biological elements, as well as the genetic, but environmental and social issues may be related to such vulnerability.

“In women, depression can manifest itself with somatic symptoms of chronic pain, fatigue, increased appetite and gastrointestinal disorders. Many seek clinicians who end up suggesting that they ‘have nothing’, invalidating complaints and suffering,” says Amaury canteen, vice-coordinator of the Committee for Studies and Research in Women’s Mental Health at the ABP (Brazilian Association of Psychiatry) and Ph.D. in neuropsychiatry and behavioral sciences from UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco).

Depressed men, he said, exhibit irritability, aggression, substance abuse, and risky behavior as a result of depression, and doctors tend to find these symptoms more significant and worthy of attention.

“In psychiatry, I treat many pregnant and postpartum women. Many of them complain that health professionals, in general, tend to minimize their anxiety and depressive symptoms, as if they judged that they are nonsense and that the treatment for this is optional”, complements canteen.

In the opinion of maila Castro Lourenço das Neves, professor at the Mental Health Department at UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais), there is a machismo that permeates Brazilian society and influences the way in which women are seen. “This machismo frames women from the perspective of men and influences the interpretation of typical female oscillations as weakness or freshness. Women themselves are affected by this type of stigma, having difficulties in dealing with their hormonal cycles and blaming themselves under a vision sexist and capitalist in which the only value comes down to the production of capital” he says.

canteen he also observes that some physicians take less account of some side effects that are more uncomfortable for women. “For example, many of them report that weight gain is a relevant adverse event. Even so, they leave with prescriptions for drugs that increase appetite. It seems more difficult to happen to men, who are often bothered by the possibility of sexual dysfunction as an effect. I see that both doctors and female doctors tend to value this restriction placed by men at the time of therapeutic choice”, he comments.

Any woman who does not feel respected by the doctor in the public or private service, and has doubts about the diagnosis, has the right to complain to the ombudsman of the hospital or institution where she was evaluated and demand a second opinion Image: iStock

“Good professionals don’t discriminate”

Speaking in terms of gender, Joel Rennó, director of the Women’s Mental Health Program at IPq-HCUSP (Institute of Psychiatry of the Hospital das Clínicas of the University of São Paulo), the first specialized service in Brazil in women’s psychiatry, claims to see similar prejudices faced by men and women when it comes to seeking help, especially when you are a psychiatrist.

“It is a fact that women, in general, seek more psychiatric help than men, and cultural and habit issues play a role. Women are much more likely to go to the doctor and have their routine check-ups than men Generally, in my clinical practice, men are taken by their wives and usually arrive with more severe conditions of depression, anxiety and dependence. Men, as a group, may feel that they need to be strong all the time and compare mental illness to a sign of weakness,” says Rennó, who is also one of the authors of the book “Women’s Mental Health Treatise”.

For him, in a still current pattern of macho culture, stigma can be accentuated in some situations, but good professionals do not discriminate. “I’ve been working for 30 years at the Hospital das Clínicas, in São Paulo, with women’s mental health. All care is provided 100% by the SUS. We have female psychiatrists and male psychiatrists in the service and all seek to respectfully welcome the patients’ mental pain, listening – them without pre-judgments. This has always been part of our training. The good professional in psychiatry cannot let their system of beliefs and prejudices interfere in their evaluations,” he says.

According to Rennó, without proper care and respect for the pains of these women’s souls, they may seek help later and have a chronic mental illness installed with a worse prognosis.

Psychiatrist Neves agrees that the stigma and prejudice of health professionals are associated with non-adherence to treatment by patients. “Which may be associated with the worsening of psychiatric conditions with an increase in morbidity and mortality”, he says.

According to Rennó, any woman who does not feel respected by the doctor in the public or private service, and has doubts about the diagnosis, has the right to complain to the ombudsman of the hospital or institution where she was evaluated and demand a second opinion. “What you cannot do is get discouraged and give up seeking help, because this will have a negative impact on various aspects of personal, family and professional life, which can lead to very serious risks.”