How social inequality became a central theme in the election of the ‘most egalitarian’ country in the world | World

Poverty is not a serious problem in Norway, where less than 1% of the population lives in conditions considered precarious, the average family income is equivalent to R$ 187 thousand per year (three times the Brazilian rate) and where the distance between rich and poor is one of the smallest in the world.

With an extensive network of social benefits — free education, public health and 12-month parental leave between mothers and fathers — the Nordic country is listed by some international rankings as the most egalitarian in the world.

Despite this, social inequality (along with issues such as climate change and the energy transition) was a decisive factor in Norway’s most recent election, to the point where the winning candidate said it was “the common people’s turn” to have a voice.

The center-left opposition Labor Party won Norway’s general election and will form a coalition to replace the conservative government, who held power for the past eight years.

Jonas Gahr Stoere, Labor leader who will become prime minister, ran a campaign focused on how to tackle the country’s growing inequality and in defense of taxation of the richest.

This draws attention in a small country (5.4 million inhabitants), exceptionally prosperous (owner of the largest sovereign oil fund in the world, with US$ 1.4 trillion), holder of some of the best social indicators on the planet and where equality is a deeply rooted value.

Norwegians lead the latest Organization for Cooperation and Development (OECD) Well-Being Index and are second in the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Social Mobility Index 2020, which takes into account social protection and fair distribution of salary.

The latest edition of the WEF’s Inclusive Development Index is also spearheaded by Norway, as it assesses metrics of progress that go beyond mere economic growth — for example, Gross Domestic Product per capita, employment, productivity, life expectancy, poverty and income family average.

It is also one of the countries with the greatest equality of opportunity between men and women.

How, then, did inequality become a problem?

Salaries, housing and taxes

Official data compiled by the Reuters news agency indicate that the proportion of Norwegian children living in low-income households grew from 3.3% in 2001 to 11.7% in 2019. A 2016 study pointed out the vulnerability, in particular, of children born to immigrants: 36% of them lived in conditions considered precarious.

At the same time, the price of housing has risen more than wages and has become six times more expensive in the country in the last 30 years. Furthermore, according to the OECD, the richest 20% in Norway have an income four times higher than the poorest 20%, arousing growing dissatisfaction among the “ordinary people” cited by future Prime Minister Stoere.

And even though Norway taxes fortunes, these super-rich still pay proportionately less in taxes than the rest of the population.

This discontent was exploited by Stoere, who promised tax cuts for middle- and low-income families and higher taxation for the richest 20% — including himself, since the politician is heir to a fortune estimated at $16 million.

Until then, the Norwegian Conservative government had been tightening controls on immigration and reducing taxes in general.

“Equal rights and opportunities must be guaranteed,” Stoere told Reuters ahead of the election. “Inequality has grown in recent years, so the fairer distribution [de recursos] will be a basis of our policy.”

It is good, however, to put this Norwegian malaise in perspective with the situation in Brazil.

Here, it is estimated that 19.3 million people — that is, three and a half times the total population of Norway — live in extreme poverty, with a monthly income of less than R$469 — and, therefore, under a situation of food insecurity.

In the Nordic country, the average annual post-tax family income, measured by the OECD, is US$ 35,700 (or R$ 187 thousand at the current rate), almost triple the Brazilian one, of US$ 12,700 ( that hides the abysmal income inequalities between rich and poor in Brazil).

If the poorest here have difficulty affording basic expenses such as food and rent, the concern in Norway is that two out of ten single parents cannot afford to take a vacation and that 19% of the population has no income left over for unexpected expenses.

In other words, in general, Norwegians still enjoy an above-average standard of living even for the richest countries and have one of the highest life expectancies in the world (83 years).

In practice, Norwegians live an average of eight years longer than Brazilians, who have lost almost two years of life expectancy due to deaths in the pandemic (from the 76.7 years previously projected to 74.8 years).

It is worth noting that, far from being a problem only in Brazil (or, to a much lesser extent, Norwegian), social inequality has grown to two-thirds of the world’s population, according to a 2020 United Nations (UN) report.

“One of the consequences of inequality between societies is low economic growth. In unequal societies, with large disparities in areas such as health and education, people are more likely to remain trapped in poverty for several generations,” the UN said. .

Advancement of Social Democracy in Northern Europe

In any case, the Norwegian election gained the spotlight in Europe for putting into debate a possible advance of the center-left in part of the continent, precisely at a time of political fragmentation and advance of the ultra-right around the world.

For the first time since 2001, the four main Nordic countries (Denmark, Finland, Sweden and now Norway) have Social Democratic premiers (movement whose roots are rooted in access to public services and reduction of inequalities).

If we put the small island of Iceland into account, this predominance of social democracy in precisely its most symbolic bastion in the world — the Scandinavia region — had not occurred since the 1950s.

The next country to keep an eye on is Germany: Europe’s biggest economy goes to the polls on September 26 to decide the successor of Chancellor Angela Merkel, who spent 16 years in power and leaves with satisfactory rates of popularity.

There, polls indicate that current Finance Minister (and Deputy Prime Minister) Olaf Scholz, of the Social Democratic Party, is the favorite to win the election.

In an interview with France Presse news agency, researcher Elisabeth Ivarsflaten, from the University of Bergen, Norway, pointed out that the Norwegian Labor Party seems to have benefited from a yearning for a stronger state and less inequality, a sentiment driven by the pandemic.

But this new center-left remains under heavy pressure from right-wing populism and, in countries like Denmark, it has been forced to adopt policies dear to rightist groups, such as tough immigration controls, says Ivarsflaten.

Furthermore, electoral victory does not translate into high levels of popularity or the ability to govern on their own, without depending on the formation of coalitions with other parties.

“The Social Democrats used to be much stronger, but now there is fragmentation and there are no more big parties,” former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt, a center-right politician, told the British newspaper The Financial Times. And fragmentation, says Buildt, “makes governance a more difficult task.”

In the end, “it’s a weakened social democracy,” concluded political scientist Jonas Hinnsfors, from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, in an interview with France Presse. For him, the center-left’s recent electoral success is due more to divisions among right-wing groups than to a rebirth of the left.

