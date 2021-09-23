How the plantation of Nego do Borel, Liziane and Solange formed

After Erika Schneider’s victory in the farmer’s competition, the first garden of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) is set up with Liziane, Solange and Nego do Borel. Elimination happens tomorrow.

How the garden was formed

Bil Araújo won the trial by fire and gained two powers: the power of the red flame and the power of the yellow flame. The ex-BBB chose the power of the yellow flame and had to choose between immunity or R$ 10,000, and took the money. Bil delivered the power of the red flame to Victor, who took Dayane and Liziane out of the stall and exchanged it for Solange and Nego do Borel.

Afterwards, the farmer of the week, Gui Araujo, indicated Nego do Borel straight to the spotlight. The pawns voted, and Liziane and Dayane were tied with 4 votes each. Bill, fulfilling his role as a farmer, had to choose and saved Dayane, putting Liziane in the garden. The model then pulled Solange from the stall.

Solange took third place and had the mission to start the remaining one. Marina was the last to choose and saved Rico Melquiades, leading Erika Schneider to occupy the fourth and last bench in the garden.

Erika Schneider won the farmer’s test, escaping from the fields and becoming the second farmer in the edition.

The Farm 2021: Who should get rid of the fields and become the farmer of the week? poll closed Total of 3613 votes 41.27% 31.19% 27.54% Total of 3613 wishes Validate your vote Incorrect text, please try again.

