How the plantation of Nego do Borel, Liziane and Solange formed

by

Collaboration for UOL, in São Paulo

22/09/2021 23:49Updated on 23/09/2021 00h32

After Erika Schneider’s victory in the farmer’s competition, the first garden of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) is set up with Liziane, Solange and Nego do Borel. Elimination happens tomorrow.

How the garden was formed

Bil Araújo won the trial by fire and gained two powers: the power of the red flame and the power of the yellow flame. The ex-BBB chose the power of the yellow flame and had to choose between immunity or R$ 10,000, and took the money. Bil delivered the power of the red flame to Victor, who took Dayane and Liziane out of the stall and exchanged it for Solange and Nego do Borel.

Afterwards, the farmer of the week, Gui Araujo, indicated Nego do Borel straight to the spotlight. The pawns voted, and Liziane and Dayane were tied with 4 votes each. Bill, fulfilling his role as a farmer, had to choose and saved Dayane, putting Liziane in the garden. The model then pulled Solange from the stall.

Solange took third place and had the mission to start the remaining one. Marina was the last to choose and saved Rico Melquiades, leading Erika Schneider to occupy the fourth and last bench in the garden.

Erika Schneider won the farmer’s test, escaping from the fields and becoming the second farmer in the edition.

The Farm 2021: Who should get rid of the fields and become the farmer of the week?

poll closed

Total of 3613 votes

41.27%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

31.19%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

27.54%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 3613 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.

A Fazenda 2021: The looks chosen by Adriane Galisteu for the reality show

A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look - Reproduction / Instagram

1 / 10

Aoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooh

A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look

read more Play / Instagram

A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look - Reproduction / Instagram

two / 10

wonderful in the debut

A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look

read more Play / Instagram

A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look - Reproduction / Instagram

3 / 10

Beyoncé’s brand look

A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look

read more Play / Instagram

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose jeans for the farmer's first tasting - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 10

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose jeans for the farmer’s first tasting

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose jeans for the farmer's first tasting - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 10

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose jeans for the farmer’s first tasting

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu used a hat and chess for the first dynamic - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 10

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu used a hat and chess for the first dynamic

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose a blue dress for her first party - Reproduction/Playplus

7 / 10

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose a blue dress for her first party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in jeans and a red blouse - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 10

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in jeans and a red blouse

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu with black blouse and red bandanna - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 10

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in black blouse and red bandanna

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu with jeans and a red hat - Reproduction/Playplus

10 / 10

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in jeans and a red hat

Play/Playplus