how to pay off debt with the Revenue

Last week, the IRS notified 440,480 companies that owe taxes in the Simples Nacional system, totaling R$35 billion. Simples Nacional is a special tax regime applied to micro and small businesses that earn up to R$ 4.8 million per year.

Companies that do not pay their debts with the Federal Revenue or with the Attorney General of the National Treasury will be excluded from the system as of January 1, 2022.

Check out how to do it below.

How do I know if I owe?

The Revenue notifies debtor companies through the Simples Nacional Electronic Tax House (DTE-SN). It is a system that works as a communication channel between the Revenue and the companies.

The orientation, therefore, is that the company access this system and see if it contains the document that informs about the debt and warns that the company will be excluded if it does not regularize its situation. The document is the Exclusion Term (TE).

It can be accessed through the Simples Nacional portal or through e-CAC, a revenue site.

1. Simples Nacional Portal

Enter the website. There you will be able to access information about pending issues related to your company. To login, you can use an access code, generated on the website, or a digital certificate.

By access code (at this link):

Fill in the fields with your data

After accessing the DTE-SN, click on the line corresponding to the Simples Nacional Exclusion Term

Click on the “Term of Exclusion” and “Report of Pending” links to access these documents.

If you don’t have code, you can generate one by clicking here.

By digital certificate (at this link):

You will be taken to the e-CAC portal authentication page

After logging in, go to “Access your Mailbox” (upper right corner)

Then click on the line corresponding to the Simples Nacional Exclusion Term

Click on the “Term of Exclusion” and “Report of Pending” links to access these documents.

2. Portal of the Virtual Service Center (e-CAC) on the IRS website

First you need to generate an access code, here

With the access code, log in to the e-CAC portal

Click on “Access your Mailbox” (upper right corner)

Click on the line corresponding to the National Simples Exclusion Term

Click on the “Term of Exclusion” and “Report of Pending” links to access these documents.

Remember that the access codes for Simples and e-CAC portals are different, and one cannot be used on the other.

How to pay?

The entrepreneur can pay the debt in cash, in installments or with compensation. It is not necessary to go to an Internal Revenue Service.

Cash payment

It is necessary to print the DAS on the Simples Nacional Portal or through the e-CAC, on the IRS website. See how to do it:

Portal dos Simples Nacional: access the PGDAS-D > click on the “Debits” menu > click on “Consult/Gerar DAS”.

e-CAC of the Internal Revenue Service: click on “Certificates and Tax Status” > then on “Pending Consultation – Tax Status” > “Tax Diagnosis” > “In the Internal Revenue Service” > “Debits/Pending Issues” and “Current Account”.

Installment

The installment payment can be made by the Revenue or by the Simples portal:

Federal Revenue website: for this, go to “Payments and installments” > “Installation – Simples Nacional”.

Simples Nacional Portal: go to “Simples Serviços” > All Services” > “Parcelamento – Simples Nacional”.

Compensation

Compensation occurs when the taxpayer has an amount to receive or be refunded and wants to use that amount to pay a tax.

It must be done through the Simples Nacional portal. Go to “Simple Services” > All Services” > “On Demand Compensation”.

What is the term?

After the Revenue notifies the debtor company with the Exclusion Term, the entrepreneur has a period of 45 days to read the notification. Once read, there is a 30-day payment period.

If the company does not even read the notification after 45 days, the Revenue considers that the deadline has not been met, and the company will be excluded from Simples.