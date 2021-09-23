This September, Caixa should announce how microcredit will work through the Caixa Tem app. According to information supplied by the bank’s president, Pedro Guimarães, the goal is to offer a loan to the bank’s account holders, who have digital social savings accounts. Check below how it should work.

How will the Caixa Tem app loan work?

The loan amount through the Caixa Tem app can vary between R$500 and R$3,000, pre-approved and with a period of 18 to 24 months to pay. The credit request must occur through the app itself.

During an interview with TV Brasil, Guimarães explains that the intention is to offer microcredit to 30 million people. The program must make available to the applicant, the value of all installments he must pay.

Currently, Caixa Tem aims to provide payment for the federal government’s social programs. Such as the emergency aid, the emergency withdrawal from the FGTS, the PIS allowance and the Bolsa Família.

According to Guimarães, see how the loan will work through the Caixa Tem app

“Most people cannot calculate compound interest. The important thing is how much I’m going to pay per month and whether it fits in the budget. So, we are going to launch this program when Bolsa Família takes place. About the new Bolsa Família, Caixa Econômica and I are involved in the operational part, who is really doing this discussion is the Ministry of Citizenship with the Ministry of Economy”.

In short, Caixa says it will still disclose the date on which the program should be made available. According to Guimarães, the estimate is to align the offer of credit, with the end of payment of installments of Emergency Aid.

“We are going to combine the end of emergency aid with the beginning of the microcredit program for 30 million people. We are going to combine two groups: the group that will receive the Bolsa Família, this group is unable to pay, so it is an income transfer, and the group that is able to pay”, explained the president of Caixa.

