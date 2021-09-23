‘I don’t need to carry a sign that I’m a police authority to be respected,’ says delegate who denounces the store for racism | Ceará

The Civil Police delegate, Ana Paula Barroso, who denounces the Zara department store for racism, said this Wednesday (22), in an interview with TV Verdes Mares, that you don’t need to carry a sign indicating that you are delegated to be respected. Her too said she was not stopped by the store manager due to lack of mask , as Zara claims.

“I’m always going to be approached because I like to walk simple in the mall? Sometimes Hawaiian, a little disheveled, is my casual way of walking. I don’t need to walk with a sign that I’m a police authority to be respected,” she said the delegate.

Ana Paula also said that she noticed the subtlety of the prejudiced behavior, but that she preferred to act with caution and prudence. According to the delegate, after realizing the racist behavior committed, the manager apologized.

“You see the subtlety of the prejudiced behavior, the speech, the approach. And it’s a very strong suspicion. But until you have a clue for you to say: ‘you’re under arrest’, I preferred to be cautious, acted prudently, not to identify (as a delegate), really ask the mall security and only there, if I were to do an action, I was so like that, with no reaction, that when he said several times ‘I’m sorry, I made a mistake with you’, I said : ‘I just wanted you to tell me why you did this’, then during his speech, he highlights the issue of friends he has transsexuals, blacks…”, says the delegate.

Also in an interview, delegate Ana Paula said that when she received an apology, she told the manager that he was excused.

“I said: ‘You’re sorry’. Because in reality I wasn’t there to condemn you. My speech is in relation to conduct and also in the perspective that we encourage, together with commercial establishments, to review policies service, to how to serve the customer”.

Also according to Ana Paula Barroso, after the episode gained national repercussion, she received messages from friends who entered the store with ice cream.

“It’s very delicate to understand all this. Do you believe that a lot of people came to me and said, ‘Oh doctor, I can’t understand that I was even at the store recently having ice cream. If that was the argument, and at no time did they approach me.’ White people eating ice cream.”

Shop Attorneys Looking For Delegate

Two lawyers representing the Zara store sought the policewoman at the police station where she works, this Monday (20), to try to get a copy of the inquiry that investigates the accusation of racism against the delegate and the return of the video equipment seized in the last Sunday.

g1 approached Zara for information about the fact that the lawyers had sought out the victim, but got no response.

The visit of the store’s defense representatives was confirmed by lawyer Leandro Vasques, from the legal counsel of the Association of Civil Police Delegates of the State of Ceará (Adepol-Ceará).

Vasques reported that delegate Ana Paula said to lawyers seeking the president of the inquiry, Chief Anna Nery.

Punishment to the employee and the store

If confirmed by investigations, the crime of racism against delegate Ana Paula it can lead to a prison term of one to three years and a fine for the employee suspected of committing racial discrimination, as well as civil punishment for the store, according to the Commission for the Promotion of Racial Equality of the Brazilian Bar Association in Ceará (OAB-CE).

Law No. 7716, of January 5, 1989, which defines and punishes cases of racism, provides that both the establishment and the store can be punished by court, explains Tharrara Rodrigues, member of the Commission for the Promotion of Racial Equality of the OAB-CE.