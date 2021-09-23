‘I don’t speak more than that’

This last Tuesday (21), the shirt 9 of the Bayern Munchen Robert Lewandowski received the golden boot, an award given to the player with the most goals scored in a European national league this season, and drew attention because of some statements made in an interview during the event, held at the Allianz Arena, in Germany. In one of them, the Pole revealed that he had met more than once with the president of the Real Madrid, Florentine Perez.

“It’s true that I met Real president Pérez once or twice after games in Madrid, and I’m not talking any more than that,” Lewandowski told “European Sports Media”.

The Polish was also asked if, in the future, he sees himself playing in any other European league and made it clear that his thinking is focused only on the present.

“With Bayern, I play the Champions League every season against clubs from other leagues and I can show how good I am, I’m just focused on the present and my club to try and win again and again [a Champions]. I don’t think about the speculations about my future that others make,” he concluded.

It is worth remembering that, in recent seasons, Lewa was speculated more than once in the Meringue. The 33-year-old striker currently has a contract with Bayern until June 2023.

Lewandowski scored 41 goals in the last season of the german championship and that’s why he got the golden boot, which for the third time was in the hands of a player who plays in Germany. Bayern idol Gerd Müller won the trophy in 1970 and 1972.