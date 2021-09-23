‘I hit rock bottom and came back’, says Laura Keller about separation from Jorge Souza

Laura Keller he said, in an interview with Quem, about how he overcame the separation of Jorge Souza, father of his child, at the end of 2020.

+Laura Keller says she has difficulty opening up to a relationship: “Icy heart”

+’I’m trying hard,’ says Laura Keller about living with her ex-husband

+After exposing her ex-husband’s affair, Laura Keller says she regrets: ‘I incited hatred’

“It was very difficult. I hit rock bottom and came back. I did a lot of therapy. I left my relationship humiliated, fragile and confused. My son was only 3 months old, my hormones were inside out. I wasn’t sleeping, I was breastfeeding, my body was not what I was used to. At the same time that I was full as a mother, happy to have my child in my arms, I felt an emptiness as a woman, I felt nullified, demeaned. I looked for resilience and got it, but it really wasn’t easy”, said the DJ.

Laura said she only talks to her ex-husband about issues related to her son and said she is ready for a new relationship. “We haven’t lived together anymore for a while. Very little by little I am opening up to a new love, but very slowly. My priority is my son, so anything else that comes will be in the background”, he said.

