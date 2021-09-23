Ibovespa closes higher after Fed and relief with China | finance

O Ibovespa closed on a high, continuing the recovery yesterday, amid alleviating concerns about the debt crisis in the everlarge and the outcome of the meeting of the Federal Reserve ( Fed ).. The positive signal coming from New York also helped, but the Brazilian stock market moved away from the highest levels of the day, when it rose by more than 2%.

At the end of the regular session, O Ibovespa closed up 1.84%, at 112,282 points, more than a thousand points away from the maximum score of the day, at 113,321 points. At the minimum, the spot index remained stable (110,251 points). The financial volume traded was R$ 27.5 billion.

“Looking out there, which improved with the Fed and then went back to where it was before; here it’s more for China and crushed prices”, summarizes a senior trader at the equity desk of a national brokerage, referring to the increases of 1.00% and +0.95% of the Dow Jones and S&P 500 indices, to end of trading session on Wall Street.

“There was a lot of correction. He added less bad news with crushed prices and that was it”, adds the professional mentioned above, who preferred not to be identified. With the performance of yesterday and today, the Ibovespa started to accumulate high of 0.76% in the week, erasing the losses of 2.33% registered only last Monday, under the impact of China.

The head of strategy at Wise Investimentos, Thiago Raymon, assesses that yesterday’s news continued to give pace to local business today. “The information that China can take Evergrande’s debt for itself or enter with an injection of capital in the company added to the speeches of the [presidente da Câmara, Arthur] Lira and the [presidente do Senado, Rodrigo] Pacheco, that they are going to look for a solution for the payment of the precatório and the financing of the Auxílio Brasil respecting the expenses ceiling, continued encouraging”.

The novelty of the day was the afternoon events involving the Fed. the monetary authority kept the US interest rate unchanged, as expected, but indicated that the reduction in asset purchases (tapering) “may be justifiable soon” and signaled that the first interest rate hike could occur by the end of 2022.

The portfolio manager of Lifetime Investimentos, Alex Lima, assesses that the orderly way in which the Fed signaled the process of normalizing monetary policy to the market was well received. “There was a risk of announcing the tapering today, but it should stay for the next meeting and projections indicate that the first interest rate hike will start in 2022, with a cycle of 1 percentage point until 2023”, he explains. “It was very well designed”, he adds.