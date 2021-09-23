Ibovespa closes up 1.8% with relief in the Evergrande case and after Fomc and Powell’s speeches; dollar rises to R$ 5.30

Stocks on the Rise (Credit: Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa closed sharply higher this Wednesday (22), extending the gains of 1.3% from the day before and more than recovering all the losses of Monday (20). Today, the Stock Exchange followed the positive performance of the United States indices in front of statements by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, after the meeting of the monetary authority and the relief in the situation of Chinese developer Evergrande.

Powell said the first stimulus cut by the Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States, could come as early as the next meeting in November, and that withdrawing monthly bond purchases entirely by the middle of next year “may be appropriate”. For him, the September Employment Report would not need to come with particularly strong numbers to support the call. tapering.

In the opinion of Henrique Esteter, specialist in Markets at InfoMoney, the market was slightly scared after the statements because the tone of the Fed chairman has been very dovish (in favor of maintaining stimulating interest rates to help economic activity) since the beginning of the pandemic and today’s speeches represented a shift towards a lower tolerance for inflation.

On the other hand, Esteter understands that this change in tone is not negative. “There is, at this moment, a concern in the market about inflation and the Fed has calibrated the speech. The Stock Exchange may slow down, but the BC of the USA would eventually have to address these issues”, he assesses.

João Leal, an economist at Rio Bravo, points out that Powell indicated that Fed members already see inflation reaching the expected target. “These speeches were not widely expected by the market, which brought weight hawkish [favorável a apertar a política monetária para conter a inflação] for today’s decision. For now, we still hope that the official announcement will take place in November and that the tapering start in December, but chances are that this process will be brought forward”, he explains.

This speech came after the disclosure of the monetary policy decision of the Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc), which kept US interest rates in the band between 0% and 0.25% per year and signaled in the communicated that cuts in stimulus would come “soon”.

Since last year, the Federal Reserve has made purchases of $120 billion a month in bonds to inject money into the economy and the withdrawal of this stimulus is expected to come in November. Another novelty in the communiqué is that most committee members are already projecting an increase in interest rates in 2022. At the last meeting, this increase was expected to occur only in 2023.

The Ibovespa rose 1.84% to 112,282 points with a financial volume traded of R$ 35.924 billion. At the maximum, the benchmark hit 113,321 points.

Meanwhile, the commercial dollar rose 0.34% to R$5.303 on purchase and R$5.304 on sale. The dollar futures maturing in October operate with gains of 0.43% at R$ 5.302 in the after-market.

In the interest rate futures market, the DI for January 2022 rose four basis points to 7.13%, the DI for January 2023 advanced two basis points to 8.83%, the DI for January 2025 retreated four points. base at 9.80% and the DI for January 2027 recorded a negative change of eight base points at 10.16%.

Despite the importance of the Fomc, the factor that encouraged the markets early on was the advance towards an agreement for the Evergrande crisis. The Chinese developer giant said one of its units, Hengda, will pay coupons for its debt securities in yuan after an agreement with its creditors.

With this beginning of a resolution, iron ore rebounded on Wednesday, rising 3.7% to 668.5 yuan a ton, or $103.38 on the Dalian stock exchange, bringing relief to Vale shares. (VALLEY3). The mining company’s papers appreciated by 3.55% to R$ 87.11.

According to Leonardo Santana, an analyst at Top Gain, the market, which sharply priced the systemic risk of a default of Evergrande, is continuing its recovery. “Yesterday, the corrections were very light in the American market”, he recalls.

Around here, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) should raise the basic interest rate, Selic, by 1 percentage point, after the closing of the Stock Exchange, to 6.25% per year, as a way to combat the advance of inflation in the country.

Several analysts believed that the Central Bank would need to increase the pace of monetary tightening, but statements by BC President Roberto Campos Neto last week that he will not react to “high frequency data” ended up practically nullifying those bets.

Also around here, the Special Commission was installed today, which will analyze the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the precatoria. Deputy Diego Andrade (PSD-MG) will chair the committee while the rapporteurship is with Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB).

The day before, the presidents of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), encouraged the market by saying that they will seek a solution for the payment of court orders and the financing of Auxílio Brasil ( the new Bolsa Família) at least partially within this year’s spending ceiling.

According to the referral given to the PEC, the growth of expenses with legal debts would be subjected to a rule similar to the spending ceiling and the space reserved in the Budget for payment of court orders would be R$ 40 billion, while the remaining R$ 50 billion would be ” pushed” for 2022.

Returning abroad, on Wednesday, the People’s Bank of China injected more liquidity into the market through the purchase of short-term bonds from commercial institutions so that banks have more money in cash.

Also on Wednesday, China maintained its interest rate. The rate on loans maturing in one year was maintained at 3.85%, while the one maturing in five years was kept at 4.65%. The levels are in line with expectations.

Japan’s central bank on Wednesday presented a bleaker view on exports and industrial production as Asian factory stoppages caused supply bottlenecks, but remained optimistic that robust global growth will sustain the economic recovery in rails.

Bank of Japan President Haruhiko Kuroda also played down fears that China Evergrande Group’s debt problems could affect the global financial system, saying it is still “a private company and China’s real estate problem.”

corporate radar

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4)

Petrobras informs that the board of directors of its subsidiary Transpetro received a letter of resignation from Gustavo Santos Raposo as president of the company, with effect from September 24th.

The board will deliberate on the appointment of the Director of Services at Transpetro, Luiz Eduardo Valente, to assume the presidency, subject to the governance of Petrobras’ appointments.

Itaú (ITUB4)

Itaú Unibanco announced this Tuesday that it has issued R$5.5 billion in subordinated financial bills, maturing in 10 years and with a repurchase option from 2026, upon authorization by the Central Bank.

The shares were traded privately with “professional investors” and will make up Tier 2 capital, with an impact of 0.52 percentage points on the capitalization ratio.

GPS (GGPS3)

The GPS cleaning, security and logistics service provider announced on Tuesday the purchase of the Rudder security group through one of its subsidiaries. The value of the deal was not revealed.

Rudder provides private security services, electronic security systems and facilities services, with a strong presence in Rio Grande do Sul and had gross revenue of around R$ 255 million in the 12 months ended at the end of August, said GPS in fact relevant to the market.

WEG (WEGE3)

WEG announced that it had approved the distribution of interest on equity (interest on equity) of more than R$86 million, corresponding to R$0.0207 per share.

As of the 27th, the shares will be traded “ex-interest on equity”, with payment of the proceeds being made on March 16, 2022.

Voucher (VALLEY3)

Vale informed that the then CFO of AES (AESB3) Gustavo Pimenta will assume the executive vice president of Finance and Investor Relations of the mining company, with the change of Luciano Siani to the position of executive vice president of Strategy and Business Transformation, as a statement released on Tuesday.

Totvs (TOTS3)

Totvs priced its follow-on share offering at R$36.75, representing a 1% discount from the last closing price and raising about R$1.5 billion. The capital must be used for potential purchases and investments in technology.

(with Estadão Content and Reuters)

