Ice Cream Day: Discover 10 Brazilian ice cream parlors with unusual flavors

The arrival of spring in Brazil brings with it increasingly higher temperatures and dry weather – the right conditions to stir up the desire to drink Ice cream. It was with this justification that ABIS (Brazilian Association of Industries and the Ice Cream Sector) set the date of September 23th, one day after the start of the season, like the National Ice Cream Day, in an attempt to boost industry sales.

The delicacy was created in China over 4,000 years ago, when a mixture of milk and rice was frozen in snow, forming a kind of slushie. But it took a while for the product to arrive in Brazil. It was only in 1834 that the Madagascar ship, coming from Boston, landed in Rio de Janeiro with 200 tons of ice in blocks for the production of ice cream. Today, according to ABIS, each Brazilian takes 5.5 to 8 liters of ice cream per year, which makes the Brazil the 6th country that consumes the most ice cream in the world.

The classics are still popular. According to the International Dairy Association, ice cream was the choice of 29% of the world’s population, among all available flavors – followed by chocolate, strawberry, Neapolitan and flakes. But several brands in Brazil and around the world innovate with increasingly bold and unconventional mixtures.

Forbes selected 10 Brazilian ice cream parlors that stand out for their not-so-obvious creations, with flavors like spicy pineapple and quindim to cheese bread and red peppers. Check it out in the photo gallery below:





Albero del Gelati Brazil – São Paulo With two units in São Paulo, Albero defines itself as an "agricultural gelato" store, which values ​​natural, organic and fresh raw materials, directly from the hands of small rural producers. Respecting the seasonality of the ingredients, the gelato menu changes frequently and has already featured several unusual flavors, including ricotta with chocolate and spirulina (seaweed that makes ice cream blue). Even more unusual are the savory flavors: red pepper, onion, canasta cheese with cashew nuts and honey and green beans with apple cider vinegar and mint.





Thousand Fruits – Rio de Janeiro The carioca ice cream parlor, which exists since 1988 and has seven units throughout the city, is known for its vast menu of flavors ranging from the classic to the most different, including apricot with thyme, spicy pineapple, purple potato (photo), walnuts with eggs moles, molasses with manioc flour, rice pudding, cassava and quindim.





Downtown Ice Cream Parlor – São Paulo From the couple of award-winning chefs Jefferson and Janaína Rueda, the Sorveteria do Centro is known for its fancy and decorated creations. Among the most daring is Leitão, a combination of milk ice cream, bacon, chocolate, caramel and crackling. Also noteworthy are the caipirinha ice cream and the Lemon Torta ice cream desserts (ice cream and lemon cream, white chocolate cream and marshmallow topping on a blowtorch) and Bolo Geladão (the one in the photo, made of coconut mousse, ice cream cake). pineapple, pineapple syrup with white chocolate and pennyroyal).





Cairu Already voted the best ice cream shop in Brazil by the TripAdvisor website, the Pará network bets on typical ingredients from the North of the country to be successful. Some of the regional fruits, such as uxí, murici and bacuri, are uncommon in other Brazilian regions, and there are also flavors such as tapioca ice cream and cupuaçu pave. Cairu has units in Belém and Rio de Janeiro and is resold throughout the country.





Sea green In addition to the traditional ice cream line, the supermarket chain, together with the manufacturer Easyice, bet on three bolder flavors: cheese bread, olive oil and basil.





snowfall The company was one of the pioneers in the popularization of bingsu in Brazil – a typical Korean dessert made with shavings of frozen milk. The brand's flagship is the Snow Cream, with the concept of snow ice cream, which can be combined with flavors from the more traditional ones, such as green tea and injeolmi (a kind of sweet rice dumpling), to the more contemporary ones, for example of the Oreo ice cream. In a franchise model, the chain has units in cities such as São Paulo, Londrina, Mogi das Cruzes and Rio de Janeiro.





Le Glacier Laporte – Salvador Frenchman Georges Laporte has been making natural ice cream, without preservatives and emulsifiers, since 2002 in Pelourinho, in a mixture of inspirations from France and Bahia. With more than 50 flavors available, the list of less conventional ones includes Oriental (based on curry, raisins, apricot and dates), Baianada (lemon rind sweet with brown sugar and coconut) and Jorge Amado (made from cachaça, Clove and Cinnamon).





Damp Ice Cream – São Paulo For 45 years in the Ipiranga district, the ice cream parlor uses creativity to create a menu with more than 80 flavors. Among the most different are gorgonzola with walnuts and brie cheese with apricot.





Pine Co. – São Paulo Among the fixed flavors and limited editions, the ice cream parlor in Pinheiros has already created Aperol Spritz gelatos (photo), caramel with miso, lemon with shisso, corn with mulled wine, panettone, purple corn and custard with tangerine parsley.





Frida & Mina – São Paulo The award-winning ice cream parlor from São Paulo has been serving traditional and bold flavors since 2013, which can vary according to the season – but always focusing on fresh, organic ingredients. Among the most creative, highlight the beer ice cream with chocolate and strawberry with balsamic vinegar.

