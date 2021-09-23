Igor Cosso reveals the desire to have a threesome with famous people. Know who!

Actor Igor Cosso revealed, in an interview to the YouTube channel Põe na Roda, the desire to make a threesome with famous people. Those chosen to spice up the life of handsome and boyfriend, Heron, would be singer Lil Nas X and actor Tom Holland. The hot confession wasn’t the only one in the chat. In the conversation, Igor said he lost about 15,000 followers after talking openly about their own sexual orientation. The actor also explained when and why he decided to talk about the subject and why he revealed the numbers of lost followers. “I thought it was important to expose that I was losing in order to be able to talk about this kiss. Why does kissing between two men or two women or two LGBTQIA+ people bother so much?”, he asked.

With 582,000 followers on Instagram, the actor says that the decision to publicly speak about his own sexuality came overnight, after posting a photo. “I posted an art of two people kissing and they thought it was me and my boyfriend and it wasn’t.” He also says that when he noticed people’s reactions, he decided he needed to talk about it. A short time later, Igor posted a photo with her boyfriend, saying she would be a “clearer and more beautiful way of love.”

Asked if he ever regretted being gay, Cosso said no. “I think ‘why didn’t I talk before?'”.

The actor has participated in soap operas on Record, one of them with a biblical theme, but said he had no problems in the recordings, as well as some discomfort when one director or another tried to help in a scene by telling him to imagine kissing his girlfriend. In the interview, Igor says he thought at the time “boyfriend”, correcting the tip mentally.

The actor says that, at the time, people didn’t know about his sexual orientation. And he says that he always knew how to distance his life from the stories of his characters.

The full interview can be viewed here: