‘I’ll clean it up’ · TV News

In Império, José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) will be stunned by a revelation made by Cora (Marjorie Estiano). The shrew will invade the commander’s car and will tell that Silviano (Othon Bastos) was the husband of Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral). He’ll kick you out of the car, but he’ll have the flea behind his ear. “I’m going to get it out in the open”, he will say, in the 9:00 pm telenovela on Globo.

After rising from the dead and out of jail, Alexandre Nero’s character will return to the jewelry store. There, he will have his room invaded by Cristina’s aunt (Leandra Leal), who will grab him and leave, taken by security. Insistent, the woman will see when the rich man gets into the car and will sit in the backseat.

In a scene that will air from October 4th , the “snake” will drop a bomb on the “empress”. “Marta deceives you, she was married to Silviano. Did you know that?”, question Cora. The patriarch of Medeiros will doubt the gossip and laugh in his wife’s face.

She will make it clear that there is evidence of the butler’s former relationship. “There is an album that was stolen from his house. It passed into the hands of many people before Maurílio [Carmo Dalla Vecchia] get out of circulation with a lot of money. He handed it to her, who was afraid of getting involved in a scandal,” will report the antagonist.

José Alfredo will put Cora on the run and will say that he will not fall into another one of her traps. Despite this, he will be suspicious of the veracity of the facts and will assure his henchman that he will demand explanations from the mother of his children.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

In addition to spoilers, the TV news It publishes daily the summary of the nine soap operas that the network repeats due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

