IMF: Unemployment rate in Brazil to remain in double digits until 2025 – Época Negócios

The International Monetary Fund assesses that Brazil will have a high unemployment rate, above double digits, by 2025. Only from 2026 will it reduce to single digits, when it will reach 9.8%.

“The labor market is lagging behind in relation to the recovery of production and the unemployment rate is high, especially among young people, women and Afro-Brazilians”, highlighted the IMF, in the document that deals with the conclusion of the consultations of its executive council to the country. , under Chapter 4 of this year.

The Fund emphasizes that the issue of unemployment is one of the country’s main challenges, which occur especially in a context marked by exchange rate depreciation and increase in international commodity prices that raised inflation and expectations for price indices, even if they still exist. an output gap.

The IMF estimates that the unemployment rate will rise from 13.5% in 2020 to 13.7% this year. From 2022, the indicator should register a gradual reduction, as it will decrease from 12.9% to 11.7% in 2023. In the following year it will reach 10.9% and will still be in double digits in 2025, when it will reach 10.2 %.

In 2026, the rate will remain at 9.8%. “Emergency money transfers will be ended and, in the absence of permanent strengthening of the social protection network, poverty and inequality may become more acute”, emphasizes the IMF.