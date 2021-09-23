Immigrants deported from the US: scenes of chaos and revolt in the arrival of Haitians at an airport

3 hours ago

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Some of the people deported to Haiti tried to get back on the aircraft used by the US government

Haiti’s main airport was gripped by revolt and chaos during the arrival of deported migrants from the United States to the country.

Several people rushed back to the plane on which they had arrived in the capital Port-au-Prince this week, and others threw shoes at the plane.

Last weekend, the US began deporting immigrants from a border area in Texas, which has seen a large influx of immigrants in recent weeks. About 13,000 people gathered under a bridge connecting Del Rio, Texas, to Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, to attempt the crossing.

In addition, there are thousands of reports of people arrested, mostly Haitians, near the Colombian-Panama border. Part of them would head towards the USA.

Confusion began at Toussaint Louverture airport when a man tried to re-board the US-origin aircraft. The plane’s crew had to rush to close the jet’s doors before it could get inside, reports the Reuters news agency.

Video footage taken at the airport shows people scrambling to retrieve their personal belongings after luggage was dumped from a US plane. There are reports that some migrants were not informed that they would be sent back to Haiti.

According to a statement released by the US Department of Homeland Security, there were two incidents related to the flights that brought Haitians back.

Television station NBC News learned that pilots on one of the flights were assaulted on arrival in Haiti and that three US immigration officials were also injured.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Belongings of the deportees were thrown from the aircraft that brought them from the US

In a separate incident in the US state of Texas, a group of Haitians reportedly battled US government border guards and tried to escape after realizing they would be deported. They were being transported on a city bus from Brownsville to Del Rio.

“When the migrants found out they were going to be sent back to Haiti, they took the bus and fled,” said Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council.

The deportation of migrants was criticized by Partners In Health, an NGO operating in the country.

“During a challenging and dangerous time for Haiti, it is inconceivable and cruel to send men, women and children back to what many of them no longer even call ‘home’.”

Many Haitians left the country after a devastating earthquake in 2010, and large numbers of those in the countryside lived in Brazil or other South American countries and traveled north after being unable to find jobs or legal status.

Deportations may increase

About 4,000 people were deported or transferred to other detention centers, according to the US government. And deportations are expected to increase, with up to seven daily flights, according to the Washington Post.

The Associated Press news agency also reported that authorities in other countries are also freeing Haitian migrants to go to the US “on a very, very large scale”.

On the other hand, the Colombian government said that around 19,000 migrants, mainly from Haiti, are stranded near the border with Panama. They often cross into Panama and proceed on foot as part of a long journey north to the US.

According to a senior Colombian official, many migrants are now stranded near the border because of an agreement between the two countries that restricts the number of migrants crossing the Gulf of Urabá into Panama to just 250 people a day.

He added that many migrants have risked their lives by trying to cross the gulf illegally, at night, in boats without adequate security.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Most of the immigrants detained on the US border this week were Haitian

Those who finally made it to the US and were detained while crossing the border are now awaiting decision in a makeshift camp in temperatures of 37°C. There are many complaints about inadequate food and sanitation.

Most of those in the camp are Haitians, but there are also Cubans, Peruvians, Venezuelans and Nicaraguans. There is no official information about the presence of Brazilians.

Data from the US Customs and Border Protection agency reveal that the number of Brazilians illegally crossing the southern US border has set a record over the past ten months. From October 2020 to August of this year, 46,410 Brazilians were detained — six times more than a similar period before.

In August alone, 9,098 attempted the crossing, the highest since the start of fiscal year 2021 (which runs from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021).

The videos and images of several US border agents on horseback chasing and attacking migrants with an alleged whip near the Rio Grande, in an area bordering the small town of Del Rio, in the US state of Texas, sparked debate in the country.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, White House called records “terrible”; in the picture, border agent grabs clothes of immigrant in Texas

In the images, agents are seen holding instruments that some have described as “whips”, although authorities say they are “reins” used to “ensure control of the horse”.

“There was a steady stream and (the agents) were saying, ‘No, you can’t come in. Go back to Mexico.’ But people were saying ‘but my family is there,'” said photographer Paul Ratje of the AFP news agency, to the Washington Post.

This was because some migrants crossed into Mexico to buy food and water for themselves and their families, which were scarce on the American side, and returned to the makeshift camp under a bridge in the municipality of Del Rio.

Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar described the actions of border agents as “human rights abuses” and as “cruel, inhumane and a violation of national and international law.”

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas guaranteed that the facts would be investigated, describing the migrants’ situation as “challenging and painful”.

However, he issued a warning: “If you come illegally to the United States, you will be returned. Your trip will not be successful and you will be putting your life and that of your family in danger.”