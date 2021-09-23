Immigrants deported from the US: scenes of chaos and revolt in the arrival of Haitians at an airport

Credit, Reuters

Some of the people deported to Haiti tried to get back on the aircraft used by the US government

Haiti’s main airport was gripped by revolt and chaos during the arrival of deported migrants from the United States to the country.

Several people rushed back to the plane on which they had arrived in the capital Port-au-Prince this week, and others threw shoes at the plane.

Last weekend, the US began deporting immigrants from a border area in Texas, which has seen a large influx of immigrants in recent weeks. About 13,000 people gathered under a bridge connecting Del Rio, Texas, to Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, to attempt the crossing.

In addition, there are thousands of reports of people arrested, mostly Haitians, near the Colombian-Panama border. Part of them would head towards the USA.