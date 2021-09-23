In 2022, Auxílio Brasil could cost almost twice as much as Bolsa Família

Still passing through the scrutiny of congressional approval, the new income transfer program, Brazil Aid, has been triggering one of the priority agendas for the government. Considered one of the strong arms of economic recovery and a springboard for a possible reelection of the president, it should cost public coffers almost double the current Bolsa Família.

If the value of the installments is actually set at R$300.00, Auxílio Brasil will cost R$61.2 billion and will cover approximately 17 million families. The current program, Bolsa Família, has a government investment of R$ 34.7 billion for the Union, in the 2021 budget.

One of the maneuvers used to obtain the approval of Auxílio Brasil, without incurring restrictions under the electoral law, was the increase in the Tax on Financial Operations (IOF). Thus, the value can reach the desired around R$ 300.00.

To conclude and be fully approved for the month of November, the Chamber will have to pass a specific law through the Provisional Measure, as well as a loophole in the Budget for next year. In general terms, government investment in the new program could represent an average of R$ 5.1 billion per month, which is slightly less than double the current R$ 2.7 billion.

An important detail is that the government is trying to reduce the waiting list for those enrolled in the current Bolsa Família. As already informed by the economic team, those registered in this queue will automatically be included in Auxílio Brasil.

Impasse of court orders

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), has already signaled that he will strive to streamline the discussions as quickly as possible, both in the MP that creates Auxílio Brasil and in the Annual Budget Law – LOA. One of the clashes is in relation to the issue of court orders (debts of the Union), which would act as one of the financial justifications for program funding.

The economic team itself, through the minister of economy, Paulo Guedes, pointed out that the payment of precatory payments would help in budget complement in 2022. On the other hand, there is a wing that sees in the proposal an essay of “default” by the government. Until this impasse is resolved, much remains undefined in the government.