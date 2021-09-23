In a game of two comebacks, Juventus conquers his first victory at the Italiano and leaves the relegation zone

In a game with two twists, the youth finally won the first victory in the Italian Championship after five rounds. The “Old Lady” defeated Spezia 3-2 at Estádio Alberto Picco.

The match, valid for the fifth round of Serie A, this Wednesday (19/09)

Best moments

Juventus opened the scoring in the 28th minute of the first half. Rabiot received a toss from Bonucci and headed the ball for Keane, who cut through the defender and landed a low right cross kick. The ball still hit the crossbar before entering.

The owners of the house tied in the 32nd minute. Gyasi made a beautiful play on the left, cut two defenders and landed a beautiful shot, which entered the angle of goalkeeper Szcesny. In celebration, he imitated Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently left Juventus.

Spezia got the goal of the comeback five minutes into the second half with Antiste, who started in a quick counterattack, cut the defender and finished firmly.

At 20, Juventus tied again. Chiesa showed a lot of strength to divide the ball and practically dropped kicked into the back of the net.

The Old Lady scored the third goal eight minutes later. After a great fight for the ball inside the area, the Dutch defender De Ligt landed a beautiful shot in the goalkeeper’s left corner.

Juventus players celebrate Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Championship status

With the result, Juve left the relegation zone and moved up to 12th place, with five points added. Spezia is in 16th place, with four.

upcoming games

Spezia will return to the field for the Italian Championship against Milan on Saturday, at 10 am (GMT). The next day, Juventus will receive Sampdoria at 7:30 am.