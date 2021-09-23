In tears, a woman accuses the restaurant of refusing to serve her because she is deaf

Shannon Heroux, a 32-year-old woman, recently shared on her account. TikTok 2 videos, which already surpass together 12 million views, in which he accuses and denounces the chain’s restaurant Dunkin’ Donuts, at California, U.S, of refusing to serve her for being deaf.

According to information revealed by the news portal Publimetro Chile, Heroux told in an interview that he depends on a hearing aid to hear, however, on the date of the occurrence he had forgotten it.

During their conversation, the woman also said that, given the difficulty faced, she said: “’I can’t hear you, I can’t hear you, I need to read your lips.’ He refused to write me what he was saying and to lower the mask”, reported.

And even with all the insistence, according to Shannon’s account, she left the place without being able to place her order and so filed the report in her TikTok account.

Finally, Heroux stressed that this is not the first time that this type of discrimination has taken place during the pandemic. The woman also said that many do not believe she is actually deaf because she “has no difficulty speaking.” “I was discriminated against during the pandemic and it’s time for someone to do something. Target, Costco, the grocery store, Walmart, now Dunkin’. Enough”, he said.

