In the back of the crowd, Bragantino beat Libertad and is close to the final of the Sudamericana

Red Bull Bragantino is one step away from the Copa Sudamericana final. In the first leg of the continental tournament semifinal, Massa Bruta defeated Libertad, from Paraguay, by 2-0 this Wednesday, at Nabi Abi Chedid. Ytalo, in the first half, and Artur, in a penalty kick in the second stage, scored for the hosts.

The match was marked by the return of the public to the Bragança Paulista stadium. There were just over 1,200 fans in the stands.

With the result, Bragantino can lose by up to one goal difference in the return match to advance to the decision of the Sudamericana. Libertad, on the other hand, need a victory by three or more goals difference. A 2-0 victory for the Paraguayan team takes the confrontation to the penalty shootout.

The return game will be played at the Defensores Del Chaco Stadium, in Asuncion, next Wednesday. Before that, Red Bull Bragantino will visit Fluminense on Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), for the Campeonato Brasileiro, at Maracanã.

The game – Red Bull Bragantino was superior in the match, but suffered to overcome Libertad’s defense in the first minutes. The first opportunities came from the Paraguayan team, which took danger with a shot from outside Ferreira’s area, defended in a strange way by Cleiton, and a header from Diego Viera, who passed close by.

Massa Bruta arrived for the first time with Aderlan, who took a risk from outside the area and scared. On minute 29, Artur had the upper hand on the right after a corner kick, passed by two markers, entered the area and crossed the second post, where Ytalo appeared to head and I opened the scoring.

With the advantage, Bragantino started to control the actions of the game. At the beginning of the second half, Artur received inside the area and submitted, hitting Vangioni’s arm. Referee Facundo Tello signaled a penalty, converted by the shirt 7, who kicked hard and high.

Authors of the goals, Artur and Ytalo had other chances during the match. The first took danger in free kick. The second completed a cross in the area with a cart and demanded a good defense from Martín Silva on the line.

In stoppage time, Luan Cândido also rocked the net, but the move was canceled by an offside from Gabriel Novaes, who would have hindered goalkeeper Martín Silva. With that, the 2-0 remained on the scoreboard.

DATASHEET

RED BULL BRAGANTINO 2 x 0 LIBERTAD-PAR

Local: Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium, in Bragança Paulista (SP)

Date: Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Schedule: 7:15 pm (from Brasília)

Referee: Facundo Tello (ARG)

assistants: Ezequiel Brailovsky and Maximiliano Del Yesso (both ARG)

VAR: Julio Bascuñan (CHI)

Yellow cards: Ytalo (Bragantino); Barboza and Spinoza (Libertad)

GOALS: Ytalo, 29 minutes into the 1st T, and Arutr, 4 minutes into the 2nd T (Red Bull Bragantino)

RED BULL BRAGANTINO: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Ortiz and Edimar; Jadsom, Eric Ramires and Praxedes (Gabriel Novaes); Artur (Luan Candido), Cuello (Helinho) and Ytalo (Lucas Evangelista).

Technician: Mauricio Barbieri

RELEASE: Martin Silva; Bocanegra, Diego Viera, Barboza and Vangioni (Enciso); Ramón Martínez (Bogarin), Hugo Martínez, Mayada, Villalba (Franco) and Espinoza; Sebastián Ferreira (Oscar Cardozo).

Technician: Daniel Garnero

