Instruction plane is just meters from colliding with a Boeing 737 in flight





A serious incident was recorded less than a month ago when a pilot, on a solo training flight, mistakenly followed the air traffic controller’s instructions and placed his plane just 100 feet (30 meters) from colliding with a Boeing 737 – the separation should be at least 10 times greater, at 1,000 feet (305 meters).

According to The Aviation Herald, the pilot student was flying the single-engine Piper PA-28 with registration number ZS-PTV on August 25th and was conducting a solo navigation from Port Alfred airport to East London, both in South Africa, with the intention to do two touch and dash procedures at the target.

The Piper PA-28 involved – Image: Bob Adams / CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons





The traffic controller instructed the pilot to enter the downwind leg (flight direction opposite to the landing direction, parallel to the runway) on the left side and warn when entering, however, some time later the aircraft was observed very close to the line center of runway approach.

At the same time, the Boeing 737-400 registered under registration ZS-JRE, operated by Safair airline with 158 passengers and 6 crew, was arriving in the opposite direction on an ILS (instrument) approach to runway 11 from East London, with authorized landing and crossing 1400 feet of altitude on its descent.

The Boeing 737 involved in the incident – ​​Image: Bob Adams / CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The controller therefore instructed the student to turn right to move away from the centerline and return to the downwind leg, however, after turning right and away, Piper made a second right turn and went back again until crossing the center line of runway approach, causing a loss of separation with the commercial aircraft.

Piper (in red) and 737 trajectories – Image: AIID





South Africa’s Accident and Incident Investigation Division (AIID) reported that the separation between the aircraft was reduced to 100 feet vertically (the PA-28 above the Boeing 737) and no horizontal distance, however, described the student he claimed he had the plane in sight at all times. The Boeing crew received a collision risk alert (TCAS Traffic Advisory).

After the commercial flight landed and cleared the runway, the student made a touch and dash and left the area.

AIID classified the occurrence as a serious incident and opened an investigation. The authority described that the student pilot had level 6 experience in the English language (expert) and was sufficiently capable of speaking and understanding the English language.7

To view the full AIID preliminary report, click here.



