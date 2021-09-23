Internal Revenue Service releases query for new batch of refund

The taxpayer receives the refund directly in his bank account, which was informed in the act of declaration. Fifth batch is released today.

As of 10:00 am this Thursday (09/23), the Internal Revenue Service already makes available the query to the fifth batch Income Tax refund, as previously announced. It is important to emphasize that residual batches referring to previous years will also be available for consultation.

Bank credit is expected to take place on September 30 and reach 358,162 taxpayers. This amount results in an amount of R$562 million. About BRL 200 million of this amount will be allocated to taxpayers who have priority provided for by law:

Taxpayers over 80 years old;

Taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old;

Taxpayers with a physical, mental or serious illness;

Also included in this priority list are taxpayers who have the greatest source of income from teaching.

Inquiries can be made through the IRS website. By consulting the e-CAC, the taxpayer will be able to access the statement of the statement and check if there was any error or if everything was correct. If inconsistencies are pointed out, it is possible to promote self-regulation.

