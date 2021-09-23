International price of propane soars and cooking gas can exceed R$ 100 | Economy

Reproduction index world International propane price

The price of propane on the international market continues to rise and pressures sales in Brazil. In 2021, the value of the product has a cumulative high of 96%. With the global climb, the average value of a 13 kg cylinder can exceed R$ 100.

Last Saturday (18), the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels) announced that the price charged for cooking gas had risen by 1.5% in the last week alone.

The increase comes from Chinese demand for petrochemical raw materials. This caused the price of propane in the Gulf of Mexico and the United States to rise almost 15% in one month, according to Folha de São Paulo.

In addition, during the northern hemisphere winter, the demand for piped gas soars thanks to the need for heating homes.

Petrobras has not raised the price of cooking gas since the beginning of July, when it promoted a 6% increase. Thus, the price is outdated according to the import parity policy calculated by the ANP for three consecutive weeks.

To discuss gas inflation, Brasil Econômico invited Sergio Bandeira de Mello, president of Sindigás, to Brasil Econômico Ao Vivo this Thursday (23). The live starts at 5pm on iG’s YouTube channel, on the portal’s official page on Facebook or on LinkedIn. You can send your questions through [email protected]

