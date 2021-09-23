Ipec: Lula appears in the lead in both scenarios and presidential race remains stable | Policy

An IPEC survey released this Wednesday (22) shows former President Lula (PT) more than 20 percentage points ahead of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) in the race for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022. In both scenarios, Lula has more voting intentions than all other possible candidates combined. See numbers below.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN): 48%

48% Jair Bolsonaro (no party): 23%

23% Ciro Gomes (PDT): 8%

8% João Doria (PSDB): 3%

3% Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM): 3%

3% Whites / Nulls: 10%

10% Don’t know / Don’t answer: 4%

In relation to the previous poll, from June, Lula maintains 11 percentage points more than the sum of all his possible opponents, which would lead him to win in the 1st round if the elections were held today.

Squid: 45%

45% Bolsonaro: 22%

22% Ciro Gomes: 6%

6% Sergio Moro: 5%

5% Date: 3%

3% João Doria: two%

two% Mandetta: 1%

1% Rodrigo Pacheco: 1%

1% Alessandro Vieira: 0%

0% Simone Tebet: 0%

0% Blanks/nulls: 9%

9% Doesn’t know/didn’t answer: 5%

In this scenario, Lula would be at the limit of the margin of error to win in the 1st round if the elections were held today.

The IPEC survey was carried out from September 16 to 20 and interviewed 2,002 people in 141 municipalities. The margin of error is 2 points plus and minus. The confidence level is 95%.

Ipec was created by former executives of Ibope Inteligência after its closure. The new research institute works in the area of ​​consultancy and intelligence in market research, public opinion and politics.

This time, in addition to the scenario with the five names arranged in June (Lula, Bolsonaro, Ciro, Doria and Mandetta), a new one, with another five names, was also researched.

According to Ibope, the voting intentions for former president Lula are more expressive among:

those residing in the Northeast (varies from 63% to 65%)

those with primary education I (grows from 52% to 61%) and primary education II (varies from 59% to 58%)

those who live in municipalities with up to 50,000 inhabitants (varies from 54% to 53%)

Catholics (from 52% to 54%)

The institute also says that Lula’s voting intentions are greater the lower the monthly family income: it varies from 29% among those with a monthly family income above 5 minimum wages to 59% among those with a family income of up to 1 minimum wage.

President Jair Bolsonaro, in turn, has greater voting intentions between:

the residents of the North/Midwest region (varies from 28% to 31%)

men (28%, same percentage as in the previous survey)

the evangelicals (varies from 32% to 31%)

who declares themselves white (varies from 29% to 28%)

According to Ibope, mentions of the president increase the higher the interviewee’s monthly family income, going from 16% among those earning up to 1 minimum wage to 40% among those earning more than 5 minimum wages.

Ciro Gomes is preferred by voters with higher education (13%). The other candidates have voting intentions distributed evenly in the analyzed segments.

Bolsonaro government assessment

Ipec also released the assessment of the Bolsonaro government and pointed out the following percentages:

great/good: 22%

22% Regular: 23%

23% bad/very bad: 53%

53% Doesn’t know/didn’t answer: 1%

The question asked by the institute was “In your opinion, the government of President Jair Bolsonaro is being”, with the options “Excellent”, “good”, “regular”, “bad” or “very bad”.

Together, the items “great” and “good” correspond to the percentage of approval by the administration; and the items “bad” and very bad”, the one of disapproval.

One of the aspects researched concerns the approval of the president’s way of governing. In this case, the question asked was: “And do you approve or disapprove of the way in which President Jair Bolsonaro is governing Brazil?” On this issue, the results were:

Approves: 28%

28% Disapprove: 68%

68% Doesn’t know or didn’t answer: 4%

The survey also asked the question: “Do you trust President Jair Bolsonaro or not?” The percentages were: