iPhone 13: Check out the first reviews from expert critics

Officially announced last Tuesday (14), the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models have several new features and attractive features. As promised by Apple, the first units of cell phones have already started to be shipped this week and were analyzed by several international media vehicles.

Until they land in Brazil, check out below what the specialized critics said about the new Apple cell phones internationally.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 and its mini version have a reduced body, but retain fundamental features for the line. (Source: Apple / Reproduction)Source: Apple

While the site The Verge highlighted the iPhone 13 battery as one of the main improvements of the model — since it can last up to 2 hours and 30 minutes longer than its predecessor —, the CNET focused his praise on his camera system. In particular, the new “Cinema Mode” has received a lot of attention for its quality, despite some minor inconsistencies during its use — such as poor functionality in dimly lit environments.

already the gadget, similarly, agrees that the main improvements are the cameras and longer battery life, in both versions of the iPhone 13. However, it also points out that the models only offer enough adjustments to “try to attract” users, suggesting that they could very well be called “iPhone 12s” and “iPhone 12s mini”.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

In addition to performance and cameras, the iPhone 13 Pro was praised for the new OLED screen with ProMotion technology. (Source: Apple / Reproduction)Source: Apple

Keeping the improvements found in the most basic models, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max had their OLED screen with ProMotion technology highlighted in the reviews. The addition of this new feature, which allows the display’s refresh rate to vary between 10 Hz and 120 Hz, not only fulfills the requests of Apple fans, but also improves battery life.

Another implementation that received part of the spotlight was the sensor aimed at macro photography: “it’s not at the level of a camera mirrorless with dedicated macro lenses, but it’s one of the best implementations of a macro mode I’ve seen on a phone,” says an expert at CNET.

Verdict

As reviews point out, both versions of the iPhone 13 are good choices for most users, offering a satisfying user experience “for years to come.” However, “entry models” are more attractive to those who have not yet adopted the Apple ecosystem and are keen to do so without investing in the more expensive variants.

Assertive, the gadget concludes: “Changing ecosystems will always be a hassle, and with the iPhone 13 and 13 mini, Apple has yet to give people a compelling reason to do so. But, as expected, they are great phones, with little to complain about. .”

iPhone 13 Feature Summary. (Source: Apple / Reproduction)Source: Apple

Unsurprisingly, the same pattern repeats itself for the iPhone 13 Pro, as explained by the The Verge: “iPhone 12 Pro owners will have to pay close attention to see some of the differences and an upgrade probably doesn’t make much sense,” he ponders, agreeing that the improvements will be more noticeable for users migrating from older models.

The website completes, bittersweet: “Anyway, when you start paying attention to detail, prepare to be impressed.”