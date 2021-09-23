iPhone 13 Pro Max, 13 Pro, 13 and 13 Mini: unboxing and first impressions | TudoCeular video

Apple announced its new phones this September and once again we have four devices, ranging from the most compact iPhone 13 mini to the most powerful and largest of the family, the iPhone 13 Pro Max. in Brazil, TudoCelular brings you an unboxing of the new Apple cell phones in partnership with our Italian brothers from HDBlog. Curious to know what’s new in this generation? So let’s check it out.

Accessories

We started with the case of the new iPhones, and as you can see, little has changed compared to the previous year. Only the cover illustration that has been updated to accommodate design changes. The box remains compact and the reason for this is that accessories are as scarce as ever. When you take the iPhone 13 out of the box, you will find only the USB cable with lightning connection, the key to open the SIM Card drawer, Apple sticker and the quick use guide. Once again we didn’t receive a charger or headphones. This makes the unboxing experience quite poor and we could end it here, but let’s take a look at the design and see what has changed in the next generation.

design

Apple has been rehashing the same design since the launch of the iPhone 10 in 2017. The giant notch is still eating up much of the screen, but it has finally been scaled down and we now have better front-end use. Looking at the new iPhones like this, it looks like there was no change, but when you put the new one next to the old ones, you’ll notice that there was a good reduction. This was possible thanks to a reorganization of the sensors responsible for Face ID and without compromising the performance and security of the sensor. In fact, Apple claims that the new is even better with iOS 15 in biometric recognition. The camera block design has also changed. On the iPhone 13 and its mini version, cameras are now arranged diagonally. While on the Pro models we have bigger cameras and more popped glass block. The aluminum sides and height and width measurements have not changed, but the new iPhones are slightly fatter and heavier. In terms of colors, we have the new Blue-Sierra option on Pro models. In addition to graphite, gold and silver options. On the cheapest models we have five color options, including pink and red.

Screen

The screen has not changed in terms of size and resolution in all four models. We have 5.4 inches on the mini, 6.1 inches on the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, and 6.7 inches on the Pro Max. The novelty is for the 120 Hz panel adopted in the duo Pro. the speed according to the type of content. So when you’re looking at an Instagram post or a photo in the gallery, the screen will slow down to just 10Hz, which helps a lot to save battery power. In games we have the screen at full speed to play at a smooth 120 fps. For those coming from an Android phone with a 120 Hz screen, this will not be new. The smaller ones are still locked at 60Hz, but share the same display technology with support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

Hardware

The new iPhones debut the A15 Bionic platform. It still has a hexa-core processor, but comes with higher speed and some refinements to deliver a considerable leap in performance. What changes between the Pro models and the cheaper ones is the GPU. Despite being the same architecture, we have more graphics cores to handle the 120 Hz screen on the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. Anyone who expected more RAM will be disappointed. The cheapest continue with 4GB and the most expensive keep the 6GB of the previous generation. The storage jumped to 128GB in the input option, reaching 1TB in the most expensive.

Technical specifications

Apple iPhone 13 mini

5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution and 60 Hz panel

Apple A15 Bionic chipset with quad-core GPU

4 GB RAM

128, 256 or 512 GB of storage

Dual rear cameras 12 MP with f/1.6 aperture 12 MP ultra-wide with f/2.4 aperture

12 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Lightning, Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS and 5G connection

2,438 mAh battery with 15W MagSafe wireless charging support

Measurements: 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.7mm

Weight: 141g

iOS 15

Apple iPhone 13

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with 1170 x 2532 pixel resolution and 60 Hz panel

Apple A15 Bionic chipset with quad-core GPU

4 GB RAM

128, 256 or 512 GB of storage

Dual rear cameras 12 MP with f/1.6 aperture 12 MP ultra-wide with f/2.4 aperture

12 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Lightning, Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS and 5G connection

3240 mAh battery with 15W MagSafe wireless charging support

Measurements: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7mm

Weight: 174g

iOS 15

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with 1170 x 2532 pixel resolution and 120 Hz LTPO panel

Apple A15 Bionic chipset with penta-core GPU

6 GB of RAM

128, 256, 512GB or 1TB of storage

Triple rear cameras 12 MP with f/1.5 aperture 12MP ultra-wide with f/1.8 aperture and auto focus 12 MP telephoto lens with f/2.8 aperture and 3x optical zoom

12 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Lightning, Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS and 5G connection

3,125 mAh battery with 15W MagSafe wireless charging support

Measurements: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7mm

Weight: 204g

iOS 15

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with 1284 x 2778 pixel resolution and 120 Hz LTPO panel

Apple A15 Bionic chipset with penta-core GPU

6 GB of RAM

128, 256, 512GB or 1TB of storage

Triple rear cameras 12 MP with f/1.5 aperture 12MP ultra-wide with f/1.8 aperture and auto focus 12 MP telephoto lens with f/2.8 aperture and 3x optical zoom

12 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

Lightning, Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS and 5G connection

4,373 mAh battery with 15W MagSafe wireless charging support

Measurements: 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7mm

Weight: 240g

iOS 15

Drums

The reason the new iPhones are fatter is that Apple has increased the battery size in this generation. The company promises a few more hours of use, even giving a greater difference in Pro models due to the LTPO screen that regulates the speed of the panel. It wasn’t this time that we saw Apple adopt high power charging. The new iPhones were still designed to be used with the brand’s old chargers and the company claims that the Pro Max recovers 50% in just over half an hour with the 20W charger sold separately.

cameras

Looking at the numbers it looks like the cameras on the new iPhones haven’t evolved. All remain at 12 MP resolution, but we have new sensors and software refinements. Pro versions now feature 3x optical zoom and use ultra-wide autofocus for macros. It’s not yet this time that the iPhone has moved to 8K footage, but it does come with a new ProRes mode for professional 4K recording on models with more than 256GB of storage and Full HD on the model with 128GB of memory. Of course TudoCelular will test performance, battery and cameras to see if all these changes really impact a more powerful phone.

Prices

As we prepare to start our tests, let’s remember the launch prices in Brazil: iPhone 13 mini 128 GB: BRL 6,599.00

256 GB: BRL 7,599.00

512 GB: BRL 9,599.00 iPhone 13 128 GB: BRL 7,599.00

256 GB: BRL 8,599.00

512 GB: BRL 10,599.00 iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB: BRL 9,499.00

256 GB: BRL 10,499.00

512 GB: BRL 12,499.00

1 TB: BRL 14,499.00 iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB: BRL 10,499.00

256 GB: BRL 11,499.00

512 GB: BRL 13,499.00

1 TB: BRL 15,499.00

