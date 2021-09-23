Is Marina Ferrari rich? Father of Alagoas from A Fazenda 13 opens the game about ‘fortune’

The target of gossip among A Fazenda 2021 participants, Marina Ferrari was highlighted in the reality show during a fight between Rico Melquiades and Fernanda Medrado. The subject? The supposed wealth of the digital influencer. However, Jurandir Gomes, father of the child, warned that the descendant was not born in a cradle of gold.

“She can even be considered from a family that lives in a good social condition, as we know that this is not the situation of most Brazilians, but far from being labeled a rich family. She has been present on the internet since she was 15 years old. At first, Marina posted the makeup and hairstyles she used to do and it didn’t take long for her to hit the internet,” said the family member.

With more than 4 million followers on Instagram, Marina shares her work on the internet with the demands of a businesswoman: she owns a beauty salon, a clothing store and has makeup and hair care lines signed with her name .

“Even if she was from a very rich family, which is not our case, this would not be any demerit for her. On the contrary, she would have to be congratulated for being a fighter and always having run after,” said Gomes.

“She has always been a fighter who pursued her goals, sought to improve herself and do better. And it all came from her because, since she was a girl, she has always pursued what she wanted. And this remains until today. When she wants things, she it runs after it and doesn’t wait to fall from the sky,” he added.

Who is Marina’s father? – Jurandir works as a businessman in Alagoas, and the peoa grew up watching her father manage companies, which motivated her to continue in this area. “When she was little, she asked me for a doll with just a face and hair, so that she could train hairstyles and makeup. Marina is chasing her dreams”, pointed out the family member.

The patriarch also warned fans of rural confinement that the heiress achieved her success thanks to her work and dedication. “She has already taken several courses in makeup and hairstyles, graduated in Administration, worked in a beauty salon, worked in one of our stores, worked at home doing makeup and hairstyle until, in 2019, she managed to set up the store with her resources” , he stated.

Father of Marina Ferrari (Courtesy)